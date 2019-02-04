College of Coastal Georgia women’s basketball standout Brianna Gipson has been honored once again by the Sun Conference.
On Monday, the Coastal Georgia senior was named the conference Player of the Week for women’s basketball.
This is the second time Gipson has been named for the award this season.
This past week, Gipson scored in double figures in all three games the Mariners played and won.
She led all scorers with 19 points while also grabbing 7 rebounds in last Monday’s 83-63 home win over Morris College.
On Thursday, Gipson posted a double-double game as she scored a game-high 23 points to go with 10 rebounds in the Mariners’ 67-54 come-from-behind win at Webber International in league play.
And then in Saturday’s conference game at Warner University, Gipson led all scorers with 21 points as the Mariners knocked off the Royals 66-53.
“We are obviously very proud of Brianna and what she continues to accomplish,” said Coastal Georgia coach Roger Hodge. “She played very well in two important conference wins and also our third win against Morris.
“Her leadership as our captain and continued great performances are both big reasons we are having a solid year.”
For the season, Gipson is averaging 17.5 points and 8.9 rebounds a game. She tops Coastal Georgia in both points scored and rebounds per game.
She ranks 26th nationally in both scoring and rebounding per game. Gipson is the fifth-leading scorer in the Sun and also the fourth-leading rebounder.
She also was chosen for the league weekly honor in December after leading Coastal Georgia to a home victory over a nationally-ranked Milligan team.
The Mariners return to action Thursday when they travel to Lakeland, Fla., for a contest against the Southeastern University Fire.