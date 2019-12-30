Giles' versitility earns her Softball MVP honors

Alyssa Giles did it all for Brunswick High’s softball team this season. She was a slugger from the plate and didn’t have a fielding error all season. After such an impressive senior season that led to signing with a Division 1 school, Giles is The News’ Softball MVP.
Brunswick High coach Nicole Bailey said when she thinks of an MVP, it’s someone who can do it all, which Giles can do.
“She can do it all, Bailey said. “She can hit, she can play defense and has a leadership about her. She’s a silent leader, but she has this thing about her where you want to follow her. When she’s doing the right thing, everyone's doing the right thing along with her.”
Giles finished the season batting .484, .570 on-base percentage, and .844 slugging. She led the Lady Pirates with 31 hits, including 19 singles, six doubles, and one triple. Giles also led the team in home runs with five. She tallied 14 RBIs, 27 runs, 14 walks and only five strikeouts on the season.
Defensively, she didn’t commit one fielding error all season. Giles was the wall in the outfield for the Pirates, and it helped them win a lot of games and avoid other teams scoring runs. She was also an impressive baserunner leading the team with 14 stolen bases.
Bailey initially had her at the cleanup spot in the lineup, but once she moved Giles to leadoff, her hitting flourished. In region play, Giles hit .500 and was unstoppable.
“When I put her in the leadoff spot, that’s when she improved on her hitting,” Bailey said. “She felt a lot of pressure when we had her batting in the cleanup spot, so moving her to leadoff shot up her batting.”
Giles is a natural leader, and Bailey said her knowledge of the game allows her to fill that role and help her teammates.
“She knows the game so well so that when she sees her teammates struggle a little bit, it’s easy for her to go over and help them out,” Bailey said. “She’s a team player.”
After her impressive senior season, Bailey honored her with the team’s MVP. Giles also was named first-team Region 2 6A. She also helped Brunswick High win the City Championship over Glynn Academy for the first time in seven years.
Giles earned a scholarship to Georgia State and signed with them. Bailey said it’s a big deal for the softball community to see a girl go D1.
“I think it’s a big deal for someone out of this area to go out and play Division one softball. It brings attention to our area and paths for kids in the future,” Bailey said.