The Golden Isles Horseshoe club is no stranger to having players qualify for the annual Tournament of Champions. However, for the 2020 event, the GIHC had a record eight members qualify for the event, including two rookies.
This tournament will be on March 28 in Cordele.
Since GIHC began, the club has always had one to four members qualify, but this year was different. The eight players that will participate in the event are Dale Boatwright, Jason Boatwright, Joe Fry, Ron Cloutier, Frank Harris, Marshall Little, Mary Lewis, and Don Hutchens.
For more information on the Golden Isles Horseshoe club, contact one of these three members Little 912-282-7588, Brian Little 912-390-0346, or Hutchens at 912-996-0293.