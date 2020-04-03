The answer to whether or not there will be spring sports has been decided.
Georgia High school Sports Association executive director Robin Hines announced Thursday that all GHSA activities and sports are canceled for the 2019-2020 school year. The decision got made after Gov. Kemp closed schools for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus on Wednesday.
“I especially want to commend the graduating seniors who have not only missed most of the spring season but prom, senior nights, awards ceremonies, possibly graduation and spending the last few months away from their friends and classmates,” Hines said in a statement. “Our seniors have a great deal to be proud of, and while this is not the way any of us wanted it to end, I want to thank them for a job well done.”
He said that while there were requests for the GHSA to allow a fifth year of eligibility to students to this crisis. However, Hines said that there are no plans to grant an additional year.
“GHSA activities and sports are education-based and exist as an extension of the classroom,” Hines said. “The culmination of all activities of a student is to lead to graduation, and this will have taken place for our seniors.”
Hines said that the eight-semester rule would remain in effect. He said that there isn’t enough information to make a decision yet on what will happen in the fall or regarding when practices and workouts will be allowed.
“My heart goes out to all of our coaches, parents, fans, and student-athletes, especially our seniors, on the cancellation of their season,” Glynn County athletic director Steve Waters said.