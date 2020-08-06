A potential fall football season was dealt a crushing blow Thursday afternoon.
The Georgia High School Association announced football scrimmages will be eliminated, though teams are to continue practices in controlled environments.
On Wednesday, GHSA executive director Robin Hines held his weekly meeting with the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, but there was no decision made in the immediate aftermath.
A day later, the call came down.
Scrimmages were originally scheduled to begin Aug. 7 before being delayed by two weeks to Aug. 21 following a GHSA decision on July 20.
“I don’t agree with canceling the scrimmage games and still have us practicing,” Glynn Academy head football coach Rocky Hidalgo said in response to the announcement.
Hidalgo, like many of the area’s coaches, had advocated for the season to start on time, noting there’s likely little to change in the way of the coronavirus over a two-week period.
Schools in Glynn County will begin over the next two weeks with Frederica Academy scheduled to return to classes Aug. 14.
Brunswick High and Glynn County have their first day Aug. 20.
“I know we’re doing certain things to try to help with the social distancing and all that, but the bottom line is, and you can’t help it, but you’re going to have classes with 30 kids in a smaller room,” said Brunswick head football coach Sean Pender. “And if anybody observes high school-age students, they’re going to be slapping hands, they’re going to be having contact, they’re going to be within close proximity of each other, closer than six feet…
“This is why I don’t agree with canceling a scrimmage for football. And honestly, what’s another week going to matter canceling a scrimmage on the 28th and then you have a game September 4th, which is the very next week.”
What’s been more frustrating for coaches and players has been the GHSA’s slow- release decision making.
Football teams were permitted to begin conditioning June 8 with heavy restrictions, including a 20-person limit per workout, and since that time, restrictions have been loosened steadily with the approach of the fall season.
However, in spite of the improving practice conditions, a return to the competition field has continuously delayed, suspending teams in a state of limbo.
“It’s just been like all summer, it’s an area of uncertainty with us trying to get prepared as best as we can and get our kids prepared,” said Frederica Academy head football coach Brandon Derrick. “I just hope, for the kids’ sake, they let us play.
“The more we keep delaying, the more we keep talking, we’re going to talk ourselves out of it.”
Now, teams will be allowed to take the field against an opponent for the first time Sept. 4. Coming off an offseason with extremely limited reps and without having faced a different team in any capacity since last season, coaches expect the early- season slate will be mired by sloppy play.
The next question on the minds of fans, players and coaches around the state is if there will be a football season at all.
Without a football season, and the revenue it brings in, there will be an economic fallout for schools and other extracurricular activities.
“The ripple down effect will be, if you don’t play football, it’s going to be hard to financially sustain the other sports,” Derrick said. “Even in the public school systems, it will effect everybody.”
Included in the GHSA release were the postponement of competitive cheerleading and one-act play. The tentative first date for cheer competitions is now set for Nov. 21 with the state finals scheduled for February 2021, and one-act play is moved to the spring semester.