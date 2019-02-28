GETTING IN WORK

The Brunswick tennis teams played their third matches of the week Thursday when they hosted Habersham School at the College of Coastal Georgia’s Marta B. Torrey Tennis Complex.
The Pirates’ boys team overcame the absence of two of their top three singles players to earn a 3-2 victory. Brunswick’s girls fell 4-1.
Playing in the place of Brunswick No. 1 Michael Williams, Carson Shattuck used a gritty performance to come out on top of his matchup. Despite dropping the first set, Sattuch fought back to win in the tiebreaker 4-6, 6-2, 7-6.
However, the loss of Williams and No. 3 Daniel Horne reverberated through the bottom portion of the Pirates’ lineup, as Nick Haraway fell 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and Xamron Cutforth losing 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
The boys were able to squeeze out the match win by sweeping doubles with the duo of Jacob Brady and Mitchell Cain winning 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 and Alexson Huyhn and Jamaal Nobles completing a 6-0, 6-0 sweep at the No. 2 spot.
Brunswick’s girls didn’t have quite the same success, losing both doubles matches and two of the singles matchups.
Singles No. 2 LyZavia Holloway beat her counterpart 6-2, 6-4, but No. 1 Kamari Knowles (6-0, 6-0), and No. 3 Hannah Porterfield (6-1, 6-1) were each overwhelmed by the competition. The No. 1 doubles team of Carri Sturm and Zuri Hernandez dropped their match 6-1, 6-2, and the No. 2 team of Jessica Rosa and Haley Noel fell 7-6, 6-3.
Brunswick has played four matches over the past seven days, but now it’ll get a couple of days off before returning to the court for a Region 2-6A road match against Richmond Hill on March 5.