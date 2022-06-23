As the dog days of summer hitt many, the thought of high school football in the Golden Isles seeps closer and closer into reality.
But first, the teams that prepare to take the fields under the bright Friday Night Lights must showcase themselves.
For Frederica Academy head coach Brandon Derrick, he played host to a 7-on-7 tournament on his practice field with Charlton, Brantley, and Valwood partaking in getting better.
“I just sent out an email to see what teams wanted to come down and play,” Derrick said. “We had nine teams to start with and then we had five drop out as time went on due to baseball or coaching changes. So it had been pretty crazy. But we just had them ready, and we had some teams come down and play. I thought it was good for us.”
With only having three teams to compete with, the Knights didn’t seem bothered whatsoever. In their minds, it was nice to finally see someone new lining up on the other side of the ball.
“We had a good work day with Charlton, Valwood, Brantley,” Derrick said. “We had four teams to get some competition in and work against each other. I thought it was a good day for us. Everybody got better. We have good relationships with all the teams and everybody came out and got some good work in and got a little bit better as the day went along.”
Coach Derrick said he didn’t use this competition for any type of scouting for the upcoming season, instead it was all about his team getting reps against strong competition.
“What I wanted to see from my kids was how we progressed during the day,” Derrick said. “I thought we did a good job during the day. We struggled a little bit because you can’t get a lot of work at our practice sometimes because we don’t have enough kids. So when you have a chance to go against another team, (we take it). We started out, and we didn’t look very good early on. Then in the end, we won it because we got better at communicating as the day went along and I thought our kids did a good job. It showed in our conditioning paid off so far this summer.”
Frederica took claim to the 7-on-7 title with a walloping 24-5 win over Charlton. The win indicates the Knights are moving in the right direction after changes at the quarterback and offensive coordinator positions.
Sutton Ellis transferred over from Brunswick High after the fall semester and quickly made himself a focal point as the Knights’ starting catcher for the baseball team. Now, he gets to lead the Knights inside the huddle.
“I think he is coming along well,” Derrick said of Ellis’s progression. “He has done a really good job. He got the playbook early when he got here and studied it, and he knows it pretty much inside and out. He is really getting a grasp of what we are doing. Hiring Bo Yeargen to come in and be the offensive coordinator, he’s started to accumulate to the kids and starting to figure them out more. And that’s huge for us right now, this summer is him getting to understand our kids and get better. I think that will be a big thing and Sutton has done a good job of accumulating with Coach Yeargen.
“I could see it yesterday as the day went along and we got better and better. Bo and Sutton are starting to understand what we could do and could not do on the field. As time goes along we are going to get a lot better and get a better feel for our kids. Right now, I think Sutton is doing a really good job for us. He’s playing defense as a safety too. He had two interceptions yesterday and doing some things for us defensively. It is his first time playing defense in his high school career but he understands the game and that’s what I have to have somebody back there in the secondary that can understand what is going on and get people in the right spots.”
With the days coming closer and closer to seeing that first kickoff to open the 2022 Knights season, Coach Derrick said he is looking to see his 30-plus players get better daily.
“I want to see us just getting better,” Derrick said. “The biggest thing is next week we are going to go to Glynn to their OTA camp. I told the kids I don’t expect us to go up there and beat everybody’s feet in. I just want us to go out there and get better as we go along. Get good reps and play with good intensity and effort. That’s the mark of my football team, is we play with great effort. We are always going to play hard and that’s our culture. We are going to play hard, train hard and we are going to do a lot of things.”