Spending every day over the summer seeing the same faces across the line, Glynn Academy’s football team welcomed Pierce County to its practice field for summer Organized Team Activities.
Battling the heat that’s been sweeping the country, the two teams spent a two-hour window in the morning not only improving on things they’ve put together but battlin against new faces.
Only dawning helmets and the sweat that came off them, Glynn and Pierce broke off sections of the practice field for 7-on-7 sessions and offensive line/defensive line work.
Taking the defensive side of the ball first with players getting four or more reps at a time before subs came along, head coach Rocky Hidalgo and his positional coaches would talk to players in between plays about where to be and communicating to shut down any passing options.
Spending 10 minutes on the defensive half of the ball, Glynn’s offense took over and in the first portion of the morning struggled with reading Pierce’s defensive schemes. Rotating every play between the first and second stringers to get players comfortable with playing time, the Bears’ defense picked off Glynn’s second-string quarterback five times. However, starting quarterback Ryan Schueneman ended the first portion with a touchdown pass to sophomore Sean Wallace.
“There are some good, and there are some heaven and some hell,” Hidalgo said of fixing kinks before the season starts. “Some of that is why you come out here and practice. We have been practicing against us, so when you see somebody who is different, the kids have to learn to adjust to those things”
Adding water breaks before coming back and working on red zone packages, the Terrors’ offense looked more fluid as Schueneman threw consecutive touchdown passes with the first being a back shoulder fade to Georgia Tech commit David Prince and on the next play finding Wallace streaking into the back of the end zone for a toe tap.
Able to run the package by rolling out to his left and right, Schueneman connected with the likes of Da’Sean Howard, TJ Brunson, Tyree Chisolm, Prince, and Wallace to name a few.
“We have a lot of young skill kids,” Hidalgo said of young players getting reps. “TJ Brunson has had a good season, Da’Sean Howard, Tyree Chisolm. We have a lot of good young skill players that are doing a good job and figuring out how to come out and contribute…They are good players, we have a chance to be pretty good I think.”
Coming together for 20 minutes of 11-on-11 work, both sets of teams used the heat to their advantage with sweep plays and short passes for easy positive yards. Of course not wearing any form of pads besides helmets, both sides showed off their physical sides by punching the ball out and talking smack after breaking up plays.
Winding down the final few minutes with situational play calls (3-and-8 or longer) each side had a few play calls to see where their teams would be in hopes of keeping drives alive. While on defense Glynn’s Peyton Parker leveled a Pierce receiver, something Coach Hidalgo wasn’t proud to see but knew the competitive spirit brought the best out of his team.
“I think this is going to be a really really good football team,” Hidalgo said. “I like our kids, they come and work every day, they come out and compete. They don’t do anything other than get coached. Those are good things.”
Hidalgo added that the coaches have done a great job in developing the kids to stay ready and make an impact to be successful. In doing so, the Terrors team has responded by putting in work every day and getting ready for the opening game of the season against Statesboro.
Next week Glynn travels to Ware County for another OTA session where it will go toe-to-toe with the defending Class 5A State Champions.