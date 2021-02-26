Spencer Ralston

Georgia’s Spencer Ralston.

 Provided photo/ UGA Sports Comm

BATON ROUGE, La.— The sixth-ranked Georgia men’s golf team stands tied for second after one round of the LSU Invitational.

On Friday on the University Club’s par-72, 7,227-yard layout, the Bulldogs fired a 6-over 294. Illinois grabbed the first-round lead at 5-over 293, followed by Georgia and Tennessee, and Vanderbilt and Arkansas State at 7-over 295.

Fifth-year Spencer Ralston and junior Trent Phillips paced the Bulldogs with scores of 1-over 73 to land in 11th. Jerry Ji of Illinois signed for a 3-under 69 to snag the individual lead. Senior Davis Thompson and sophomore Nicolas Cassidy each carded a 2-over 74 for 16th, while sophomore Connor Creasy had the Bulldogs’ non-counting score of 4-over 76.

Georgia will be paired with Illinois and Tennessee in the second round. Tee times are set for 10-minute increments between 11:10 and 11:50 a.m.

More from this section

Cutting set to resume on Golden Ray

Cutting set to resume on Golden Ray

After replacing a few lengthy sections of cutting chain and entirely revamping the rigging in the colossal VB 10,000 crane vessel, cutting on the shipwrecked Golden Ray could resume as early as Thursday, according to Unified Command.