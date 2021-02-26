BATON ROUGE, La.— The sixth-ranked Georgia men’s golf team stands tied for second after one round of the LSU Invitational.
On Friday on the University Club’s par-72, 7,227-yard layout, the Bulldogs fired a 6-over 294. Illinois grabbed the first-round lead at 5-over 293, followed by Georgia and Tennessee, and Vanderbilt and Arkansas State at 7-over 295.
Fifth-year Spencer Ralston and junior Trent Phillips paced the Bulldogs with scores of 1-over 73 to land in 11th. Jerry Ji of Illinois signed for a 3-under 69 to snag the individual lead. Senior Davis Thompson and sophomore Nicolas Cassidy each carded a 2-over 74 for 16th, while sophomore Connor Creasy had the Bulldogs’ non-counting score of 4-over 76.
Georgia will be paired with Illinois and Tennessee in the second round. Tee times are set for 10-minute increments between 11:10 and 11:50 a.m.