The time is here, and the stage set.
Two top-10 teams will face off Saturday afternoon to see who controls their destiny to Atlanta. While some still call it the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” it’s better known by the more family-friendly Georgia-Florida game today.
Georgia had a long month of October, one that the Bulldogs never thought would end. It started with a sluggish win over Tennessee, and then Georgia got a harsh wakeup call.
The Bulldogs fell to South Carolina 20-17 in two overtimes, and fans hadn’t seen a performance like that since head coach Kirby Smart’s first year.
Georgia pitched a wet shutout against Kentucky, and fans still were not happy. When there is a loss like South Carolina on your schedule, it usually doesn’t mean good things are to come the rest of the year.
However, Saturday will be the chance for Georgia to start over and rid the month of Oct. from the players’ and coaches’ minds.
It’s been two long weeks since the Bulldogs have taken the field, and if they get up for any game, it’ll be this one against the Gators.
This game will define both the school’s season, but it will define Georgia’s more. Do the Bulldogs want to make it to their third straight SEC Championship and have three consecutive SEC East titles? Or do they want to bow down and admit defeat and begin work on next season?
Regardless, win or lose, let’s ride.
Georgia has the perfect opportunity to come out and explode on this Florida defense. However, this Gator team is highly confident in what they’re doing in Gainesville.
There cannot be any slow starts or sluggish performances — it’s time to ride like your hair is on fire and take no prisoners.
Georgia fans saw how the offense clicked at the beginning of the season, and regardless of the level of opponent, they exerted their will on these teams. They made Vanderbilt quit, Murray State and Arkansas State give up, and Notre Dame hung around until the defensive depth took over.
I know it’s hard to forget about losing to South Carolina, but making it three years in a row against the Gators would help, especially if we see the offense, Georgia is supposed to have. The loss is one that you set aside and overcome for the rest of the season.
Georgia is either the No. 3 team in the nation it was before the Gamecock loss, or it was highly overrated, and Saturday will let the world know which of the two it is.
The Bulldogs can either prove a point, reclaim the top spot in the SEC East, or let Florida once again get bragging rights.
Smart and the players realize how big this rivalry is, however, they’ll need their 12th man on Saturday.
I know the stadium gets split down the middle, and those Gator fans will be just as loud.
But Georgia fans must be loud and must enforce their will on the Gators offense. Kyle Trask hasn’t played in this game before. He’s sat on the sidelines for it, but he doesn’t know what it’s like to play in it.
Georgia’s defense must create havoc on him and play to their potential. Right now, the Bulldogs are statistically one of the, if not the top, defense in the SEC.
They rank No. 1 in scoring defense only giving up 10.6 points a game, No. 1 in rushing defense giving up 85.1 yards on the ground, No. 4 in pass defense giving up 181 yards in the air, and No. 1 in total defense as teams only average 266.7 total yards each game.
Florida is No. 5 on total defense (319.5), No. 5 pass defense (195.4), No. 4 rush defense (124.13), and No. 3 scoring defense (15.8 points).
So these are two of the top defenses in the conference, and we all know the saying, defense wins championships. Well, to get to that SEC title game, you must first get through Jacksonville.
Georgia’s got the opportunity to prove that the Gators are overrated and have gotten lucky a lot this season, but can this team rally together and do it?
Yes, Smart and these players know what this game means, and it’s time to put the Gators in their place.