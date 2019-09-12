Georgia demolished the Racers in its path on Saturday as the Dawgs won 63-17. Of those 63 points, 35 of them came in the second quarter alone.
The Bulldogs had no problem getting the offense going as it collected 561 total yards. Georgia had 269 yards on the ground and 292 through the air while averaging 8.6 yards a play.
It wasn’t the usual studs like Jake Fromm and D’Andre Swift carrying the offense, granted Swift led the backs with two rushing touchdowns, but still, it was the younger guys that stepped up in a big way last week.
If dominant is what you wanted from Georgia after the Vanderbilt game, fans got it against Murray State. The Bulldogs played a ton of guys against the Racers, and that was expected.
So who takes home the Dawg bones after the Murray State game?
OFFENSE
This week I’m giving out two offensive Dawg bones with one of them going to Stetson Bennett and the other to Zamir White. I’m not giving it to Fromm because he only played for a little over a quarter.
Bennett led the team up and down the field on Saturday like it was his unit, and he was the general. He completed 9-of-13 passes for 124 yards, two touchdowns and one interception along with a touchdown on the ground.
Despite the pick-six, Bennett never lost his composure. He seemed nervous at first, but once he settled in, it seemed like he was having a blast.
Bennett earned the dawg bone sticker this week for his tenacity and for not taking off the offensive throttle. One of the best moments of the day was when he made two defenders miss, and he ran it into the end zone.
He’s behind the 35 point second-quarter, so he deserves the first bone. The other offensive bone goes to White.
White led the Dawgs on the ground with seven carries for 72 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 9.0 yards a carry against the Racers.
I won’t say he arrived, but I will say he’s getting more and more comfortable running behind that massive offensive line. White earned the bone for his first touchdown in the red-and-black alone. He has worked so hard to get where he is right now, and I still don’t think we’ve scratched the surface with that one.
DEFENSE
This week’s defensive dawg bone winner is Georgia’s front seven. For the first time since 2011 against Florida, this group recorded six sacks against an opponent. They created havoc and had 25 quarterback hurries and 11 tackles for loss. Thirteen different guys recorded a tackle in the backfield, and that’s impressive.
Of that front seven, Nolan Smith led the way with 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, 1.5 tackles for loss, and three total tackles on the game. He’s someone who’s growing into his role as well, and he’s exciting to watch.
Seven players contributed to the sacks against Murray State. Channing Tindall had one sack, Walter Grant had one, Adam Anderson recorded one, Jermaine Johnson, Azeez Ojulari, and Travon Walker all received a .5 sack on the stat list.
Georgia’s got some playmakers along that front seven, and it showed against the Racers.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The special team’s dawg bone goes to Rodrigo Blankenship who didn’t have to do much except kick extra points and kickoffs.
He recorded eight kickoffs, and six of them went for a touchback and made 9-of-9 extra points. Blankenship is on track to have another historic year as he’s rewriting Georgia’s kicking record book.
Right now Blankenship’s made 166 consecutive point-after-attempts, and that’s impressive. He’s making a name for himself as one of the best kickers to wear the red and black, and he isn’t finished putting his stamp on this team yet.
COACHING
Dan Lanning got the sticker last week, and Georgia’s new offensive coordinator James Coley gets it this week.
He called a great game with a ton of variety, and it showed through the stats. It’s hard to get much more balanced than what the Bulldogs did against the Racers.
Coley got some confidence in his team after last week, and it was fun to see him use Bennett. He receives the sticker for his variety, utilizing the tight ends and putting together an almost perfect game.
I like where the play-calling is heading for Georgia, and these upcoming games are going to be fun to watch him call.
UP NEXT
Georgia takes on Arkansas State on Saturday at noon on the SEC Network as the Bulldogs look to stay perfect and handle their business before Notre Dame comes to town. Stay tuned for next week’s dawg bone winners for the game against the Red Wolves.