Although the prospects of a college football season are still in the air, the location of the annual Georgia-Florida game is not for discussion.
University of Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity and University of Florida athletic director Scott Strickland each confirmed the teams have no plans to meet anywhere other than Jacksonville, Fla., where the game has been held since 1933 with just two exceptions.
“Really haven’t had any conversation about moving it out of Jacksonville,” Strickland said in a Zoom conference call Tuesday. “I know that I saw in the news somewhere that the Jags had a reduced seating capacity planned. I’m sure that’s something that if we get to the point where we’re playing that game there that we would try and use as appropriate depending on where we are in the process and what the requirements are.
“We really haven’t had any conversations about moving it to campus. Our hope is to be able to play the game and to be able to play it in Jacksonville in some form.”
McGarity confirmed Strickland’s statements to DawgNation on Thursday: “Scott and I spoke about this on Monday and agreed the game would remain in Jacksonville.”
As Strickland mentioned, the Jacksonville Jaguars have announced it would limit capacity at TIAA Bank Field — the location of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party — to 25 percent this upcoming season.
Duval County, in which Jacksonville resides, has had 14,992 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.