The uncertainty of the future of the Georgia-Florida game is over — at least for a few more years.
Lenny Curry, the mayor of Jacksonville, announced an agreement Friday that will keep the game in Jacksonville through 2023, with an option to extend the agreement through 2025.
The game has been played in Jacksonville since 1933, but a group from Atlanta also expressed interest in hosting the annual game, concerning many in the region, including officials in the Golden Isles, where the game is estimated to have a $4 to $6 million impact on the local economy.
“We look forward to the continuation of one of the greatest college football traditions in the country – a border states battle between Georgia and Florida,” said UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics, Greg McGarity.“ The extension ensures the historical preservation of the game in Jacksonville which has been part of the national college football landscape since 1933. The city of Jacksonville has once again demonstrated its commitment to this game through significant financial considerations to each school.”