Georgia-Florida, a rivalry built on win streaks

The Georgia-Florida matchup is one of the greatest rivalries in all of college football. There are only a couple of other teams that meet up on a neutral field and go head-to-head for conference bragging rights.
Five days ago, the city of Jacksonville and the two universities agreed that the game would stay put until at least 2023 with the ability to extend it to 2025. With the recent news of whether or not the event should remain, the decision got made, and the tradition can continue.
In 1933, the rivalry permanently moved to Jacksonville and has been one of the most unique experiences that college football fans can have. However, it all started in 1904, well to Georgia fans it does anyway.
Two years since 1933 has the game not played in Jacksonville, and that was 1994 and 1995.
Recently, it’s been a lot better for Georgia as the Dawgs and Gators are 5-5 the last 10 years.
Georgia’s currently on a two-game winning streak. Before that, Florida held a three-game win streak. Overall, the Bulldogs lead the series 51-43-2.
This matchup marks back-to-back years with both teams ranked in the AP Top 10. However, the Gators rank higher this season since the terrible loss to South Carolina almost dropped the Bulldogs out of the top-10.
Since Georgia’s head coach Kirby Smart took over, he is 2-1 over the Gators. Last season the Bulldogs won 36-17, and in 2017 Georgia won 42-7.
The longest win streak is seven wins for either team. Steve Spurrier was the last coach to get that many wins in a row. He won 1990—1996, and it wasn’t fun for any of the Bulldog Nation.
While Smart cannot directly mimic what Spurrier did, he’s producing similar wins. Spurrier’s Gator team defeated Georgia in 1990 38-7. In 1991, Georgia lost 45-13.
The closest win Spurrier had against the Bulldogs was in 1992 when the Gators edged out the Bulldogs 26-24. After that, he defeated Georgia by seven points in 1993, 38 in ’94, 35 in ’95, and 40 in ’96.
Georgia won 37-17 in 1997, but would then drop the next six.
It’s not identical scores, but Spurrier made statements in his first two seasons, and after Smart faltered in 2016 losing 24-10, his next two years are eerily similar to the ole ball coach.
Florida won by 31 points in 1990, Georgia won by 35 points in 2017. The Gators won by 32 in 1991, and the Bulldogs won by 19 last season.
Growing up as a Georgia fan, this game always went back and forth, or it felt like Florida found ways to win. Now it seems like the tables are starting to turn in favor of the Bulldogs.
This rivalry always goes back and forth since it began. Georgia opened up with a seven-game win streak from 1904-1927. Now that was when they didn’t play each other every single year.
From 1904 to 1954, Georgia held a 25-7-1 record and absolutely dominated the rivalry. Then the tables flipped as the Gators went 13-9-1 from 1955-1977 with a couple of four-game stretches in there.
Georgia responded by winning the next six from 1978-1983, including the ‘run Lindsey, run’ call that made Larry Munson famous in 1980.
That win kept Georgia’s national championship dreams alive that year. Florida wouldn’t win until 1984 and 1986. The Bulldogs went 10-2 that stretch.
When Spurrier took over, Georgia held a 44-18-2 record in the series. Then it completely changed. Since 1990, Florida has won 21 of the games. With such a strong reign over the last 29 years, could we see Smart beginning the next flip in the series? Is this when the success flips back toward the Bulldogs, or will the Gators continue to win this era of college football?
Smart could either continue his reign over Florida, attempt to win seven games in a row and rewrite the rivalries history. Or the Bulldogs 2019 squad will throw the hat right back into the Gators ring and let them keep plucking away at the overall record.
The last 10 years have been some of the closest that this rivalry has experienced. If history has anything to say about it, either the dominating team will continue to win or will falter and give the reins back to its arch-rival.
Georgia’s on the upswing winning five of the last eight, but if it wants to really reclaim bragging rights and have the Bulldogs dominate the series once again, it has to win more than three in a row.