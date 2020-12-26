The University of Georgia’s athletic department has a lot to brag about heading into Christmas break.
Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams remain undefeated, and the football team had six names land on the AP’s All-SEC teams.
The women’s basketball team closed out December with a massive 107-44 win over Appalachian State on Tuesday.
Head coach Joni Taylor is in her seventh season, and the 8-0 record is the best since 2014-15. The 107 points were also the most a Lady Bulldog team had scored since the 2000-01 season against Georgia State, where they also scored 107 that day. That 2000-01 squad went on to win the SEC Tournament Championship with a 27-6 overall record.
“Honestly, we’re deep. We have options,” Taylor said. “Everybody played well on both sides of the floor. The last two days, all we have said is, ‘hey guys, we’ve got to focus. Let’s end this the right way.’ These last two games before Christmas are the ones that you worry about for a lot of reasons. Their ability to do what they need to do in the moment is something that we haven’t seen in a couple of years. That shows up on the floor and in practice.”
Georgia made 62.2% of their field goals and an impressive 69.2% of their three-point shots. From the line, the Lady Bulldogs shot 75% and out rebounded App State 44 to 25.
Georgia also held the Mountaineers to two-quarters of single-digit scoring as they held App State to just four points in the second quarter. App State finished making only 27% of their shots.
Offensively, the Lady Bulldogs were all clicking together. Among the 107 points scored, 50 of them came off the bench, 66 from inside the paint, and 35 off those 28 turnovers.
Five ladies scored in double-digits. Gabby Connally led the team with 16 points. Jenna Staiti was close behind her with 15 points. Maya Caldwell contributed 12, Sarah Ashlee Barker added 12 of her own and rounding it out was Javyn Nicholson, who finished with 12 points.
They also tallied 32 assists, which is the most since 2003 and just shy of the school record at 35. Chloe Chapman led the team with nine assists while Barker and Que Morrison added five each. Barker also tallied five steals on the game, leading the team in that stat category.
The Lady Bulldogs’ next game will be Dec. 31 at home against Mississippi State as SEC play starts.
Adding to the Bulldogs hoops success, Georgia’s men also got a 76-58 win this week over Northeastern on Tuesday.
While this game wasn’t as clean as the Lady Bulldogs, Georgia found a way to come back from a 15-point deficit early on in the second half to earn its seventh straight win.
The Bulldogs outscored the Huskies 44-13 in the second half and made nearly 56% from the field in the period.
Four of Georgia’s players finished with double-digit points after Tuesday’s game.
Andrew Garcia led the way with 15 points, making 6-of-8 of his shots. He also finished with five rebounds. Close behind him was Toumani Camara, who recorded 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks — 12 of those points came in the second half alone.
P.J. Horne added 11 points and seven boards in the game, and Sahvir Wheeler rounded out the leading scorers with 10 points. Justin Kier was also a critical piece to Georgia’s puzzle on Tuesday as he tallied seven rebounds, six assists and five steals to go with his seven points.
Georgia scored 46 points in the paint and 27 from the bench. Coach Tom Crean is off to his best start at the helm and the best start for a Georgia basketball team since the 1982-83 season. Now Georgia will get ready to host Mississippi State on Dec. 30, with tip-off slated for 7 p.m.
Bulldogs football sees six on All-SEC
The success continues with Georgia’s football team as six guys landed on the AP’s All-SEC Teams — including five to the first team.
Those who made the first team are senior Ben Cleveland, senior Monty Rice, junior Eric Stokes, senior Richard LeCounte and junior Jake Camarda.
Rice is currently the team’s third-leading tackler with 49 total, 36 solo and 13 assists. He also had four tackles for loss, one sack, five quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.
Stokes tallied four interceptions, four pass breakups, and three quarterback hurries to earn his spot while recording 20 total tackles.
LeCounte only got to see action in five games this season due to an unfortunate car accident, yet still earned his name on the first team. LeCounte had 26 total tackles in the five games he saw action, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, four pass breakups, and one fumble recovery.
As for Camarda, on his 31 punts, this season averages 47.87 a punt. He has a long of 64 and only one blocked all year. Camarda had 15 of his punts go for 50-plus yards and had 17 land inside the 20-yard line.
Redshirt sophomore Azeez Ojulari was the sole Bulldog to make the second team. Ojulari has 27 tackles on the season, but what’s more impressive is his 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 25 quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles. He also has two pass breakups and a fumble return on his resume this season.
The No. 9 Bulldogs will take on No. 8 Cincinnati in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan. 1, with ESPN set to televise the game at noon.