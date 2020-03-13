The Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame announced on Friday that today’s 2020 Induction banquet at the Jekyll Island Convention Center has been postponed.
The Hall of Fame Board of Directors decided to put the banquet on hold due to public health concerns surrounding the coronavirus after talking with the office of the governor, the Georgia Department of Public Health and administrators at the convention center.
Hall of Fame president Kevin Price said this decision to postpone the biennial induction ceremony was a tough one that eventually became easy.
“We wrestled with this decision for the last several days as things unraveled around the world, especially our country and even in our community,” Price said. “After discussing the event, the impact that the virus could have on the banquet and the options that we faced whether we went through with the ceremony this weekend or postponed it for a later time, it just became apparent this was the right thing to do based on the many factors that were in play here.”
Price said that the health and safety of the inductees, their friends and families, along with the corporate sponsors and the community was the most important factor of this decision.
“We were certainly looking forward to a special evening, and it was very disappointing to have to make the decision,” Price said. “No one wants to have this event more than our board of directors. A lot of time and energy has been put into putting together another first-class event for our new Hall of Fame members and everyone involved.”
Price said they would eventually have the banquet for the 2020 induction class.
“We look forward to eventually getting to have this ceremony at a later time and have already begun discussing plans in that regard,” Price said. “We regret any inconvenience this may have caused anyone, but I hope everyone will understand our decision. We also ask that you exercise patience and cooperation as we make plans to reschedule this event at a later time and hope those planning to attend this weekend will be able to come at a later time as well. Of course, we continue to appreciate the wonderful support we get from our community to carry out the mission and goals of the local sports hall of fame.”
The Hall of Fame plans to work individually with ticket holders in regards to reimbursements for tickets purchased should that become necessary.
This induction group is the Hall of Fame’s seventh which joins the other six classes and 35 combined members.
The 2020 inductees were notified of their selection last year and have been waiting for their official induction to take place.
This induction class features LaRon “Bud” Bennett, a former Glynn Academy and U.S. track star; Gerald Cox, the long time men’s basketball coach from Coastal Georgia; Mark Drury, a former Glynn Academy and University of Georgia golf great; Carroll Minick, a former Red Terror and Bulldog baseball player; Harold “Red” Roberts, a former Glynn and Austin Peay football standout and Clyde Williams who coached and played basketball at Risley High.
There are also plans to honor old Risley High School, its state championship teams and its overall athletic excellence in a special “Salute the Tigers” tribute that was supposed to play during the banquet program.
This honor is in conjunction with the Hall of Fame now recognizing local state championship teams in a display that unveiled this summer at the new Athletics Center at Glynn County Stadium.
You can learn more about the Hall of Fame, its programs and the 2020 Induction class on their website, www.GCSHOF.com.