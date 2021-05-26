The Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors has announced their 2021 student-athlete ambassadors from Brunswick High, Glynn Academy and Frederica Academy.
Each school has eight ambassadors, with two of them — a girl and boy— from each school receiving a scholarship.
This graduating class marks the eighth consecutive group The Hall of Fame has recognized since starting the program in 2014.
Hall of Fame President Kevin Price and the board of directors work in conjunction with the three local high schools to identify senior athletes who have excelled both academically and athletically.
Since their inception in 2014, 175 student-athletes have been honored. Then in 2015, scholarships were added to the program that has awarded close to $22,000 altogether to 30 student-athletes.
Kevin Price Hall of Fame president praised the ambassadors for their accomplishments during high school.
“I encourage everyone to read over the bios for these student-athletes and pay attention to their academic and athletic achievements,” Price said. “They are amazing. These kids definitely personify what it means to be a true student-athlete. They obviously take a lot of pride in their classroom work and their work on the fields and courts and have been extremely successful in both areas.
“They’re great representatives of their schools and have been excellent role models for the younger athletes to follow. We wish them all the best going forward as well.”
Last year COVID-19 prevented Price and The Hall of Fame from having a banquet, but they still recognized the 2020 seniors and presented their scholarships. This year the hall’s board decided to do the same for similar reasons to last spring.
Price said he wanted to thank Brunswick, Glynn and Frederica for their continued support of the Ambassadors program which includes contributions the Hall has used towards scholarships the last two years.
This year’s scholarship recipients are Brunswick’s Kayln Harris and Bryce Morris, Glynn Academy’s Sally Brock and T.J. Lewis and Frederica Academy’s Rebekah Brooks and Eli Fritchman.
The News presents the 2021 Hall of Fame’s Ambassadors Program members.
Brunswick High
Makaila Brown
Brown was a three-sport athlete at Brunswick High where she played volleyball, basketball and was on the track team.
She hit 1,000 career points during her senior season as one of the Lady Pirates basketball captains, where she was also nominated All-State. Brown won the region title and placed sixth at state for the triple jump and was runner-up in the long jump.
She will attend Radford University on a basketball scholarship where she plans to major in Allied Health Sciences in hopes of becoming a physical therapist.
Kayln Harris
Harris is a member of the Brunswick High softball and track teams. She was named Second-Team All-Region, BHS Player of the Year and was a Multi-Sport Positive Athlete for region and state.
On top of her athletic endeavors she is also involved in Future Business Leaders of America, National Society of High School Scholars, and Future Farmers of America. Harris also volunteers in her community through Feed My Sheep, Taste of Glynn and youth softball clinics.
Harris will attend Georgia State University to major in biology and minor in psychology in hopes to become a pediatrician. She is the female scholarship recipient for Brunswick.
McKenzie Knight
Knight is a member of the Brunswick High cheerleading squad. She was involved in student council as a junior and senior, is an active member of the United Community Bank Junior Board of Directors, Beta Club and 707 Bible study group.
She also served on the Superintendent Student Advisory Committee as a senior. Knight plans to attend Georgia Southern University and major in elementary education.
Travis Massey
Massey was a captain of the Brunswick High varsity track team where he won the Region 2-6A championship for the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.57 breaking his and the schools record in the 100.
He also holds the school record in the 200 with a time of 21.6.
Massey will graduate with a 3.32 GPA and plans to attend Georgia Southern University in the fall unless he receives an offer to continue his track career.
Abby Miller
Miller is on the Brunswick High’s girls golf team where this spring she qualified through sectionals as an individual for the Class 6A state tournament. She recorded a top-35 finish at the state event in Carrollton.
She was also a member of student council, the United Community Bank Junior Board and Beta Club. Miller was selected by the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce to participate in Youth Leadership of Glynn while also serving as president of Pirate Buddies and secretary of Future Business Leaders of America.
Miller will attend Georgia Southern University in the fall and will pursue a degree in marketing.
Bryce Morris
Morris played both football and basketball at Brunswick High. On the gridiron, he helped the Pirates to a share of the City Championship, Region 2-6A championship this past fall and a opening round win in the state playoffs. Morris also helped the basketball team to a Sweet 16 appearance.
He serves as a member of the United Community Bank Junior Board of Directors and is a member of Beta Club. Morris is also active in Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia where he’s participated in Teen Leadership Summits and was a member of the Teen Advisory board.
Last year, Morris was selected as OREMC’s Youth Tour delegate and has participated in leadership-related activities with the Gathering Place.
Isaiah Wellman
Wellman was the Brunswick High baseball team’s ace pitcher during his senior season and was a member of the football team that won the city championship.
He was twice voted to the Region 2-6A team including this year when he made the first-team. After the season, Wellman was named Pitcher of the Year for the Pirates and was also selected for the Georgia Dugout Club’s Senior All-Star Team.
Wellman is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club. He will attend South Georgia State College in the fall where he’ll play baseball.
Amarion Whitfield
Whitfield was a member of the Brunswick High football team all four years, playing wide receiver and corner back. During his time in the blue and gold, he received many accolades including First Team All Region and ESPN Coastal Georgia All-Area Team. Whitfield was nominated for the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Team as he helped the Pirates to their first City Championship title in six years and a share of the region title.
During his senior year, Whitfield gave up only one catch in 12 games along with 36 tackles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Whitfield plans on attending Georgia Military College to further his football career and plans to study criminal justice.
Glynn Academy
Sally Brock
Brock is a standout soccer player for the Glynn Academy girls team as she helped the Lady Terrors to another Region 2-6A championship and a trip to the Class 6A state quarterfinals. She has been named to the All-Region team all four years and was named Freshman of the Year in 2018. This season, Brock scored 45 goals and recorded 18 assists.
She is a Student Life Senator for Student Council, member of the Pirates of the Spanish Main Community Service Club, Social Media Officer for the Civic Engagement Club, member of the Communities in Schools Student Advisory Board and also a member of the National Honors Society.
Brock was named an Outstanding Senior and has made all A’s throughout high school. She ranks fourth in her class and will graduate with a 4.48 GPA. She is a Class of 2021 University of Georgia Certificate of Merit winner and a 2020 Junior Honor Attendant.
Brock plans to attend the University of Virginia in the fall.
Philip Bulatao
Bulatao is a member of the Glynn Academy boys cross country, soccer and track teams. He was a four-year runner for the cross country squad and served as team captain for three years. As a senior, Bulatao set the school and county record in the 5K race, crossing the finish line in 16:18. He made all-state individually this fall as he finished 10th at the state meet.
He played soccer for four years and served as team captain as a senior. The Terrors won region championships in three of his four seasons — including this year. Bulatao was named to the All-Region team as both a junior and senior. Also this year, Philip ran track in the spring, competing in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs and also the 4x800-meter relay for Glynn.
Bulatao will graduate with a 4.0 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society. He will attend Georgia College and State University and run cross country while majoring in pre-engineering.
Lily Hidalgo
Hidalgo has been a member of the Glynn Academy volleyball team all four years of high school. She was named First-Team All-Region and also Region Offensive Player of the Year as both a junior and senior. She also was named team MVP and Southeast Georgia Volleyball Player of the Year as a senior while also being named a Brunswick News Fall Sports Athlete of the Year the last two years.
She was named an Outstanding Senior, is ranked in the top 10 in her class academically and has made all A’s throughout high school. She has volunteered for many activities including buddy ball, highway cleanups and making care packages for those in need.
Hidalgo will attend Young Harris College in the fall and will play volleyball. She plans to major in education to eventually become a teacher and volleyball coach.
Max Hrdlicka
Hrdlicka was a standout player for the Glynn Academy boys basketball team as he played every position on the floor for the Red Terrors during his career. As a junior, Max was team captain, scored 36 points in the City Championship game and was named First-Team All-Region, Region 2-6A Offensive Player of the Year and Class 6A Boys South All-State.
He notched 861 career points, 400 rebounds, 148 assists, 123 steals and 60 blocks, despite minimal varsity playing time his freshman year and missing most of his senior year due to COVID-19 complications.
Hrdlicka graduated from Glynn in December with a 3.89 GPA. He was a member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society. Beginning this summer, Hrdlicka will attend the University of North Florida in Jacksonville on full basketball scholarship.
Megan Hudson
Hudson has been a four-year starter for the Glynn Academy girls soccer team. An All-Region player for the Lady Terrors, she has contributed to four region championships, a state finalist season and a national ranking for the Lady Terrors.
She has sung soprano in the Glynn Academy Choir and is a life guard in the community where she teaches swim lessons to children in Brunswick. Hudson be attending Georgia Southern in the fall and majoring in finance.
T.J. Lewis
Lewis is a standout athlete at Glynn Academy where he played football, basketball and competed in track and field for the Red Terrors. He was a three-year starting quarterback for the Terrors, leading the team to a region championship and the state playoffs all three years. This past season, Lewis was named the Region 2-6A Offensive Player of the Year after accounting for 1,850 total yards and 21 touchdowns for Glynn.
During his senior season, Lewis ran for 1,198 yards and 15 touchdowns while throwing for 652 yards and six touchdowns finishing his prep career totaling more than 4,000 yards.
This spring, Lewis finished sixth in the triple jump with a jump of 44 feet, 0.5 inches at the Class 6A state track and field meet in Carrollton.
Lewis will graduate with a 3.5 GPA. He has been an active member in DECA while also participating in athletics. He will attend Louisville on a football scholarship where he plans to major in business or pre-physical therapy.
Jaiden Miller
Miller was a standout football player and member of the Glynn Academy track and field team. He started three years as a defensive back and was a member of three Glynn teams that won Region 2-6A championships and made the state playoffs. Miller was also a three-time state qualifier for the Glynn boys track team.
He will graduate with a 3.3 GPA. Miller signed a football scholarship to Charleston Southern University this past December. He plans to major in social studies education.
Shaun Munoz
Munoz is a four-year member of the Glynn Academy baseball program. This spring, he was a key member of the Red Terrors team which reached the Elite 8 of the Class 6A state tournament. A submarine pitcher who was a starter and reliever for the Terrors, Munoz finished with a 4-2 won-loss record while also recording eight saves in 21 mound appearances. He posted a 2.02 ERA for the season.
He was also voted to the All-Region team by the Region 2-6A coaches after the season.
Munoz will graduate with a 3.64 GPA. He has been a member of the Beta Club, DECA and Future Business Leaders of America. Munoz will attend South Georgia State on a baseball scholarship.
Frederica Academy
Rebekah Brooks
Brooks was a member of Frederica’s volleyball, tennis, track and cheerleading squads during her four years. She served as team captain or co-captain for all of those programs. Brooks has been All-Region twice in volleyball and tennis. This spring, she helped Frederica win a state tennis title while earning All-State in doubles with her partner.
She served as President for Pirates of the Spanish Main, was a member of the Math Team and served on the Humane Society Teen Board. Brooks was on the FA Service Council, participated in Youth Leadership Glynn and 707 Group and volunteered as a tutor for all grades.
Brooks is a National Honor Society member, Honors Council Grade Representative and was the 2020 Homecoming queen.
She will be attending the Honors College/Program at the University of Georgia in the fall and plans to major in electrical engineering while minoring in Spanish.
Ben Carroll
Carroll was a member of the Frederica baseball team, lettering all four years with the Knights. He was also a member of the GISA Class AAA state runner-up football team as a starter at outside linebacker.
He is a member of several clubs including Younglife Christian Organization, Future Business Leaders of America, Humane Society Board, Model United Nations, Stem Club, World Language and Cultures Club, Spanish Club and Close-Up Club. He also is a member of National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society.
Carroll will attend the University of Tennessee and plans to major in business/finance.
Eli Fritchman
Fritchman served as captain for the Frederica football, basketball and soccer teams. He is a three-time letter winner in all three sports. He was a member of the GISA Class 3A runner-up football team and the 2020 Region Basketball Champions.
He was awarded the 912 Sports Magazine Soccer Player of the Year, All-Area in Basketball and Brunswick News basketball First-Team as a junior. He also won the Frederica Academy Brunson Award for top student-athlete in 2021.
Fritchman is a member of National Honor Society and has been on the FA Honor Roll throughout high school. He will attend Georgia College and State University in the fall and plans to major in sports management.
Josh Meadows
Meadows has been a key player in the Frederica Academy football program since he was a freshman. He was voted All-Region, All- Area and GISA All-State his senior year. Meadows was a member of the Class AAA State Championship team in 2018 and the state runner-up team this past fall.
He participated in several community service activities including food drives for Second Harvest and volunteering in the concession stand at school athletic events.
Meadows serves as a Community Church volunteer and also is a member of the Health and Wellness Club and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He is a member of National Honor Society and has been on the FA Honor Roll throughout high school.
He will be attending Georgia Southern University and plans to major in business management.
Cate Seymour
Seymour was a member of the Frederica cross country and soccer programs. She was All-Region her senior year in cross country and was a member of the third-place team at the state meet. In soccer, Seymour led the Lady Knights to the GISA Class 3A state championship game earlier this month after helping the team to a region title.
She is the salutatorian of the Frederica Class of 2021. Seymour is a National Honor Society member and received the Edie Payne Award for Top Overall Senior at Frederica. She is part of the Furman Scholars Program, was named recipient of the Rensselaer Medal for Outstanding Math and Science Students and also a recipient of the Georgia Certificate of Merit.
She was on the Head of Schools List for All-As throughout high school. She also earned the GISA Morris C. Johnson Athlete/Academic Award presented to the top student-athletes in the state.
Seymour will be attending Washington and Lee University in the fall. She will continue her soccer career while majoring in information technology.
Garrett Squire
Squire served as captain on the Frederica football team that finished as the GISA Class 3A runner-up this past fall. He was voted All-Region and All-Area this past season.
He is a member of the Safe Harbor Youth Advisory Board, a Junior Bank Board Member, a Manna House volunteer and Project Manager for the Humane Society of South Coastal Teen Board. Squire is a member of the Frederica Math, Science Bowl and Model United Nations teams and served as Student Council Vice President.
Squire won the 2021 Frederica Spirit Award and has been on the Head of School All-As List throughout high school. He is also part of the Wofford Scholar Program.
He will attend the University of Virginia in the fall and will major in psychology.
Virginia Anne Tennant
Tennant has lettered in cross country the past three years for Frederica. She also lettered three years on the varsity tennis team and helped the Lady Knights to a state crown this season. Tennant also cheered for the Knights and has been in ballet since age 2.
She has been involved with several clubs and groups including Stem Club, World Language and Cultures Club, Student Council, Math Team, Theatre, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and 708 Bible Study Group. Tennant has also been involved with the Junior Women’s Association of the Golden Isles.
Tennant earned first and second in the SAR Essay Contest while also winning Teacher Awards in AP U.S. History and Astronomy. She will attend Georgia Tech in the fall and major in aerospace engineering.
Rebecca Tiller
Tiller has lettered fours years on the Frederica girls tennis team. She was All-Region her sophomore and senior years. Tiller helped the Lady Knights to a state championship this season as she also earned All-State while having a runner-up finish in doubles.
She was a member of several clubs and groups including Student Council, World Language and Culture Club, Humane Society Teen Board and Model United Nations. She also was a Literature Blogger and founded the Obsidian website.
Tiller is a National Honor Society member. She will attend the University of Georgia in the fall and major in political science.
For each student athlete’s full bios and more information on the Ambassadors program, visit the Hall of Fame’s website at http://www.gcshof.com.