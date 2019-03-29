The Golden Isles are set to come together April 13 at the Brunswick High School Auditorium as the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame prepares to host its 2019 Ambassadors Event.
ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg will be the featured speaker at the event honoring the outstanding senior student-athletes from Brunswick High, Glynn Academy, and Frederica Academy.
The Ambassadors Event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Admission is free for all local middle school and high school student-athletes, coaches and athletics administrators at the respective schools.
“While we are honoring this group of graduating seniors, we really are stressing that this event is open to all student-athletes,” Hall of Fame president Kevin Price said in a statement. “We want them to come see what our Ambassadors have accomplished and hopefully they are motivated to strive harder for their own academic and athletic success. We also want them to hear from our guest speaker who is someone with a background in athletics who in any given year will be talking to them about hot-button issues that pertain to athletics and thus pertain to them, whether they are still in middle school or already in high school.
“It might be the importance of making good grades. It might be what coaches look for in recruits other than pure athletic ability, or what they can expect to encounter as a student-athlete in college. We hope that all our local athletes can get something out of this night and this event.”
Eight student-athletes from each of the area’s three main schools will be recognized for their academic and athletic achievements over their respective careers, and one student-athlete from each school will be awarded scholarships by the Hall of Fame.
Greenberg, also formerly the head basketball coach at Virginia Tech, will make his appearance less than a week removed from working the men’s NCAA Tournament in Minneapolis, concluding his television and radio duties with ESPN.
The Ambassadors program began in 2014 as part of the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame’s community outreach initiative in fulfilling its mission to give back to the community while also working to preserve Glynn County’s athletic history through the formation of the local hall of fame.
A year later, the Hall’s board of directors voted to institute the scholarship component and award $1,000 scholarships to a student-athlete from the three local high schools.
In the four years since, the Hall of Fame has honored nearly 100 student-athletes while presenting 12 scholarships to graduating seniors.
“We are proud of this program and what it has become in a short time,” Price said. “Each year, I am amazed at the many accomplishments and achievements by our Ambassadors, and we feel like they deserve to be honored and recognized for truly being outstanding students and also good athletes who really exemplify what it means to be a student-athlete.
“And, we are fortunate to have the financial backing from supporters who believe in us and believe in helping kids in this community which enables us to sponsor the scholarships and fund this event.”