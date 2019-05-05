There’s a new sport coming to the Golden Isles this summer.
The Glynn County Recreation & Parks Department will offer an adult ultimate disc league this year. Registration is available from now until May 31.
Ultimate disc is a non-contact, self-refereed sport. All players are responsible for administering and adhering to the rules.
The GCRPD is looking to organize a men’s league, a women’s league, or a coed League. The minimum players per team is seven and the maximum is 10.
Team captains are responsible for team uniforms. League play will run from June 4 through July 11. All games will be played at Selden Park on the soccer field twice a week for five weeks.
Registration is available at www.glynncounty.org/recreation, as well as at Selden Park, Ballard Office, or Howard Coffin Park Office. The cost is $20 per player.
If your players register in person, make sure they put the team name on the registration cards. For more information, contact Nikole Simmons at 912-279-2801 or by email at nsimmons@glynncounty-ga.gov.