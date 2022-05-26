Boys Soccer MVP piles up awards
Continuing to accumulate the awards after his stellar senior season on the pitch, Gavin Swafford has earned The News’ 2022 Boys Soccer MVP.
Swafford was a star on the field for the Terrors, breaking the school record for most goals in a season. Praising his individual success, Swafford was a key part of a team that had an undefeated regular season and earned a berth to the Elite Eight.
Head coach Bobby Brockman said Swafford was a key part of the success of the Terrors’ 2022 season.
What stands out the most about Swafford was his ability to contribute for others. Swafford finished the season with 55 goal contributions of Glynn’s 105 total goals, and a knack for the back of the net.
“He has a nose for the goal as well as he doesn’t mind setting up other players,” Brockman said. “As long as it’s about helping our team win, it was all about that.”
Playing all four years for the Terrors, Swafford didn’t suit up instantly under Brockman. Instead, he had to earn his spot thanks to the strong squads that Glynn Academy had.
“We had a really good team early on in his career,” Brockman said. “It was really hard for him to get on the field. This past year it was just perfect for him to come in and help lead an Elite Eight run and an undefeated region run. He told me when he was a freshman that his goal was to be region player of the year, and I’m just so excited that he was able to pull that off.”
Swafford stayed true to his promise, earning the Region 2-6A Player of the Year as well as DiVaristy 6A Boys Player of the Year and several all-star invites.
Brockman and Swafford have a strong family connection, with Brockman not only coaching him at the club level but coaching his dad, Lee Swafford, as a Terror.
“He has just been around soccer his whole life,” Brockman said. “His dad played soccer for me in high school, and he just grew up around the field as far as loving to play. There’s probably nothing in life he’d rather want to do than to be out on the soccer field playing. I saw that from a young age and I was also his club coach for several years with SSA (Southern Soccer Academy). it was just fun to coach somebody that loved the game as much as he does.”
Facing the tough task of replacing a prolific attacker like Swafford, Brockman chuckled, knowing it wouldn’t be 35 goals and 20 assists.
“We will definitely be missing him next year,” Brockman said. “It’s one of those things where someone else has got to try and step up their game just like he really elevated his game for his senior year. You always hope someone fills that void but im not going to say we are going to get somebody that had 35 goals and 20 assists next year, but we are going to do the best we can with what we have got and we have got some capable players.”