Girls Soccer MVP fills big shoes
Emme Ross had big shoes to fill for the Glynn Academ program, playing an istrumental role in taking the team to the second round of the playoffs, and earning her The News’ 2022 Girls Soccer MVP award.
Ross’s impact on the field was noticed by any and all that watched the Lady Terrors on the pitch. Having played all four years under head coach Tom Lemmon, Ross was ready to be the leader in her senior season.
“Having her leadership and her experience out on the field was a tremendous help and boost,” Lemmon said. “Especially for the younger girls to see her work ethic and everything. It just trickled down and everyone played as hard as they could for her.”
Lemmon knew for quite some time that Ross would be a captain of the team at some point, and after waiting her turn behind an incredible senior class, it was Ross’ turn.
“As a freshman, she showed a lot of leadership qualities and her ability to play and knowing how to read the game very well,” Lemmon said. “I knew that she would definitely be a captain at some point.”
Having opened the season 12-0, the Lady Terrors suffered their first region loss of the season, to Richmond Hill, since the 2016-17 season. Star striker Allana Antah went down with an injury during the season, forcing Lemmon to have to make changes to his lineup, with Ross at the forefront.
“Yes, she was very versatile,” Lemmon said. “We could use her in the midfield and when Allana went down we had to change things around and put her as false nine and outside as well.”
Never being able to hear her on the pitch, Ross demonstrated to her teammates by her actions.
“She’s not a very vocal girl,” Lemmon said. “She shows by her hard work and her ability to find players in the game.”
That hard work allowed her to slot in anywhere that Lemmon needed her to be in, as she scored 28 goals and assisted 14 times during a 14-3 season.
Not seeing her dress down in her number 14 shirt will be weird to see for many, as her game demonstrated what it’s like to be a Lady Terror and succeed as a player. For Lemmon, he knows it’s the beauty and pain of coaching at the high school level.
“And that’s just it,” Lemmon said. “Players come and go, and you just hope you get one that can step in and fill the shoes of a person in front of them.”