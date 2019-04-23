Gardner inks LOI with LaGrange

Surrounded by his family, coaches, former coaches, teammates and friends, Cameron Gardner signed with LaGrange College to play baseball on Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s an honor,” father of the signee, Tim Gardner said. “That’s his lifelong dream was to play.”
Frederica Academy held a ceremony at the school where people who thought a lot of Gardner could come and see him sign his paperwork for LaGrange.
“This is a very special day in the life of our school,” Interim Head of School Jay St. John said in his opening remarks. “We’re recognizing a person for his phenomenal achievements and the recognition that he’s going on and playing baseball at the colligate level at a great school.”
Gardner didn’t have an easy journey to this point in his life. The senior opened up during the ceremony about his journey and all the coaches that were there for him and kept pushing him despite so many adversities.
He started down this path when he was 6 years old, and after four years of playing, Gardner tried out for a travel ball team. After two tournaments, head coach of the Wolfpack team, Josh Lewis cut Gardner and told him he wasn’t quite good enough.
Instead of letting that setback defeat him, Gardner tried out for the Spikes travel team coached by Randy Best and Mark Norton. Those two encouraged Gardner to set his goals high regardless of what the outcome would be and always to keep trying.
Then in middle school, as a sixth-grader, Gardner was chosen over an eighth-grader to be a starter on the team, which according to Gardner wasn’t the most popular decision made by coach Deverger.
During his second season under Deverger, Gardner had to undergo Tommy Johns surgery, the first of three surgeries.
Then he and his family moved to Ware County for his eighth-grade year where despite having surgery, he made the Ware County Middle School team under Coach Brown.
Gardner continued his perseverance, and as a freshman, he made the varsity team, the only freshman to do so that year. Then more adversity hit Gardner when he had his third arm surgery.
Larry Turner, who coached Gardner before and after the third surgery supported him and pushed him to keep going despite his lingering injury.
Gardner moved back to Frederica Academy in his sophomore year. He played under head coach Chris Chaffinch for one year who allowed Gardner to play freely.
As a junior and under first-year head coach Greg Roberts, Frederica played for a state championship. Now as a senior, he and his team are still competing for a chance to play for another state title.
“I’ve had the chance to watch Cameron grow a lot, especially the last two years, but over the last four to five years. Not only has he grown as a player he’s grown mentally and how to accept the game of baseball,” Roberts said. “Cameron has grown mentally in the sport when things aren’t going especially the way he wants them to go he’s found a way to fight through it and become a leader.”
Gardner’s headed to LaGrange College, a four-hour drive from home, but to a place that Roberts and others seem like a perfect fit for him.
“This is an institution I think and a coaching staff that is minded the way Cameron plays the game,” Roberts said. “They love to swing, and they love to hit, and they’re very explosive when they do. I think this is a good fit for Cameron and they’re going to get an extraordinary player once he gets there.”
After the signing, Gardner seemed proud of himself, that he accomplished a dream to play college baseball. Despite being told at ten that he wasn’t good enough and having three arm surgeries, he overcame it all.
“It shows that even though you go through diversity and problems that you can prevail and make dreams come true,” Gardner said with a smile.