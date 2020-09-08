The College of Coastal Georgia volleyball team got the Israel Delgado era off to a hot start last weekend, and it’ll look to keep the momentum rolling today.
The Mariners travel to Lake Wales, Fla., today in search of their second straight victory in The Sun Conference in a 7 p.m. match against the Warner Lions.
Despite finishing second in both the TSC regular season and postseason tournament last season, Coastal was picked fourth in the conference’s preseason coaches poll, a decision likely at least partially influenced by the resignation of head coach Leah Mihm, who led the program to a 51-19 record in conference play over her four-year tenure.
But Delgado brings a sparkling resume of his own to the position, and Coastal Georgia didn’t appear to have skipped a beat in a 3-1 triumph over St. Thomas in their season opener this past Saturday.
Eight of Coastal’s 14 players that saw the court against the Bobcats were appearing in their first game with the Mariners. St. Thomas took advantage of a team still learning how to play together to take the first set 25-19.
But a slight adjustment by Delgado, moving freshman setter Andrea Soto Sierra to the outside and inserting another freshman, Jillian Lui, as a second setter was just the boost Coastal Georgia needed.
The Mariners won the second set 25-19, more than doubling their six first-set kills with 13 — five from Soto Sierra — and improving their hitting percentage from .077 to .243. Coastal’s defense also benefitted from the change, recording 27 digs in the second set compared to just 11 in the first.
“When you coach, you need to have Plan B, Plan C, Plan D — you don’t only stay with Plan A,” Delgado said. “When I saw St. Thomas, what their plan was, and what they’re trying to do, I just needed to do some adjustments, and that’s why in the second game we had Andrea, she’s a great receiver and a great hitter too, and also she can set, but we just had her focus on one thing, passing and hitting, so we brought another setter.”
St. Thomas adjusted to Coastal’s new lineup in the third to put up a fight in a tightly contested third set. The Mariners never led by more than three points until they scored the game point in the 25-21 victory.
With the team’s confidence soaring, Coastal Georgia closed out the match with its best set of the day — tallying a match-high .440 hitting percentage with 14 kills on 25 attempts en route to a 25-18 final score.
By the end of the match, Soto Sierra had recorded her first double-double with 12 kills and 12 digs. Lui notched 16 assists and 12 digs, and fellow freshmen Emery Wyatt and Caroline Risenhoover tallied 13 digs and six blocks, respectively.
Another newcomer, College of Central Florida transfer Giovana Larregui Lopez, had 12 kills and a game-high two aces, but it was her work on the defense that deserved recognition.
Larregui Lopez was voted The Sun Conference Defender of the Week after assisting on four blocks and recording a team-high 14 digs. The sophomore also successfully fielded each of the 25 serves she received.
“She earned defensive player of the week for The Sun Conference, and beside that, I feel like she had a great performance on offense,” Delgado said. “It’s crazy that she can do it both — defense and offense.”
Coastal also got strong performances from seniors Alison Muldrow, who set a career high with a .778 hitting percentage on nine attacks, and former TSC Setter of the Year Ashley Kot, who led the team with 18 assists.
Delgado feels like, between the newcomers to the team and the returning veterans, the Mariners have the right blend of offensive and defensive prowess to make a run in the conference this season.
The team should have an even better sense of where it stands by the end of this week.
Today, Coastal Georgia looks to remain undefeated in the TSC in a contest versus Warner, which placed last in the conference’s preseason poll, with an matchup against preseason favorite Keiser looming on the horizon.
Although the Mariners have won seven straight meetings against the Lions, they’re making sure not to overlook any opponent.
“Right now, we’re focused on Warner,” Delgado said. “From what I saw from them, they are a pretty good team, talking about defensively.
“They are a very, very disciplined defense, and we need to be prepared for that and have a good offensive plan against them over first 10, 11 points in the game. After that, we’ll adjust to what they’re doing.”
But Delgado also acknowledged the gravity of the early-season meeting against Keiser, which will double as Coastal Georgia’s home opener at Howard Coffin Gym at 2 p.m., on Saturday.
The Seahawks recorded a program-record 29 wins last season en route to The Sun Conference regular season championship.
“I know that Keiser is going to be a good match, probably going to be the biggest match of the week in the conference, but I feel like right now we’re just focusing on Warner, and we are going to go game-by-game,” Delgado said.