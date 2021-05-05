The Glynn Academy boys wrapped their season with an appearance in the Sweet 16, and the entirety of the team was recently recognized on the All Region 2-6A tennis team for their efforts.
“Four of those guys weren’t even on the varsity roster last year, so for them to come in and immediately make an impact says a lot about how hard they’ve worked to earn this recognition,” said Glynn tennis coach Marcus Long. “All season long they embraced the team concept, so it certainly is appropriate that every member of the team received an honor.”
The Terrors’ tandem of Wesley Gash and Hayes Chitty were voted to the all region first team, while the duo of Coleman Harrison and David Thompson landed on the second team. The team’s top singles player, Jaben Hardin, was also placed on the second team.
Singles players Banks Harrison and Gavin Pavone earned honorable mention, rounding out a Glynn Academy lineup that swept its first-round opponent 5-0 after finishing as the second seed in the region.
And much of the group will be back for another run next season.
“We feel like this is only the beginning for this group,” Long said. “Six of them will return next season. I know they are excited about the recognition, but they’re also far from satisfied.
“I feel like these guys are hungry to take GA Tennis to a higher level, and they are looking forward to having that opportunity in 2022.”
Glynn Academy also saw a few members of its girls’ team earn all region recognition.
Liza Zeh landed on the all region second team, and the duo of Molly Mitchell and Ella Henry received honorable mention.
Brunswick High’s girls team was represented on the all region team as well. Meredith Dempsey earned honorable mention for singles.