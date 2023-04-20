Hosting the Sweet 16 matchup against the Dunwoody Wildcats, the Glynn Academy Terrors found themselves in a position they'd rarely seen over the course of the year.
Trailing at the half.
Goalkeeper Caleb Faulk was forced out of net on a collision, as he tried to stop a possible shooting opportunity from Dunwoody. Putting his body on the line to stop the shot, that was ruled offsides, Faulk came up holding his wrist and indicated to head coach Bobby Brockman that he needed to come out.
Faulk returned later in the game to play center defensive midfield role, as he had his hand bandaged.
Durham Daniel came in to replace Faulk, as the senior had been the No. 1 choice in net for Brockman all year long.
Although Brockman said Faulk taking over for Daniel was the hardest decision he had to make tactically in his 29 years of coaching, Daniel stepped up after allowing the lone goal of the night.
Dunwoody scored its goal off a set-piece take that went through the hands of Daniel. In his eyes, he knew the goal wasn’t something that should have happened, but from that moment on he knew he was in net for the long haul to provide key stops for his team.
Find out how Glynn Academy comes back from a halftime deficit to clinch a spot in the Elite Eight in the weekend edition of The Brunswick News with quotes from Brockman, Daniel and Harrison Lee.
