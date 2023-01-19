Glynn Academy’s long snapper, and Naval Academy signee, David Stanphill is going from the Golden Isles to the Pacific Isles.
The five-star special teams prospect will play in the 2023 Polynesian Bowl at the Kamehameha High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, at 9 p.m. tonight on the NFL Network.
One of the two long snappers on the roster along with South Carolina native and Florida signee Gannon Burt, Stanphill earned his spot at the Polynesian Bowl through the Chris Rubio Long Snapping Academy in the TOP 12 camp in Los Angeles over the summer. Now, Stanphill will be recognized next to some of the best high school talent coming to O’ahu.
Arriving for a week of events before getting ready to compete in the Polynesian Bowl, Stanphill and the 100 other players who take part in the game have had a week to remember.
Going through team selections during the first day, the teams had daily morning practices before going on a tour of Pearl Harbor and eventually partaking in learning the iconic Haka dance.
Other opportunities the players had the privilege of being part of were the Polynesian Cultural Center, a Luau Dinner & Ha: Breath of Life as well as a relaxing time on Waikiki Beach and time at Dave & Busters before getting ready to play in one of high school footballs biggest showcases.
Part of Team Mauka — translating to Mountain — Stanphill will be playing with quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava (Tennessee signee) as well as being coached by former University of Georgia head coach Mark Richt.
Depending on one’s cable provider, the NFL Network will be available on DirecTV (channel 212) and Dish Network (154).