Coming into her own the last few years as a star player for the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors softball team, Bella Theus had the opportunity to achieve her dream of playing at the next level, when she signed with Georgia College.
“Actually, I never felt alone when I was going through the process,” Theus said. “I always had friends and family by my side, which helped me and my teammates. They have been the best teammates throughout all of this in the recruitment process. I think that when coach Brittany Bennett from Coker University told me to choose where my feet were, I knew at that moment that she was right. I went on a few campuses and I was walking around, I didn’t feel at home. As soon as I stepped on Georgia College’s campus I knew that that was it.”
Theus strived to make it as a power hitting catcher and for her, playing college softball was one of the earliest memories she had.
“I’ve known since the first day I picked up a ball,” Theus said of making it to the next level. “I know that is really weird to say because not many people know that. Most people figure it out by sophomore year and as soon as I picked up a ball, I knew I was a catcher and that I was going to go play in college. I knew that’s what I wanted to do, so I strived to do that.”
Striving to do so, Theus put in countless hours in the batting cages and the weight room to push herself to get better and better every single day. With her days starting as early as 5 a.m., head coach Dawn Ketcham knew her catcher had the chance to make it just on her work ethic alone.
“Every kid when they first start they say, ‘Oh, I’m playing in college,’ but just seeing her work ethic I knew she was going to be able to make it somewhere,” Ketcham said. “The kid works all the time, she works constantly to the point where I think she needs to take a break because it would help her body. She is a hard worker and just seeing the dedication she had to her sport and the determination to accomplish what it was that she set out to accomplish I knew that she was going to make it.”
Her hard work and dedication put Theus in the spotlight as the cleanup hitter for the Lady Terrors. During her senior season, in limited games, Theus gained the respect quickly from opposing teams. On the defensive side, she put her body on the line as she picked up a concussion during the third game of the City Championship Series.
“She’s really come through the last two years with her offense,” Ketcham said. “She has been a force up there in the box and people are scared of her in the box. This year coming through as our catcher it hurt. It changed our entire defense when she had the concussion. Not only is she getting the job done for us on the field, but she was also a leader. She was an integral part and she will be missed.”
Theus recounts the moment the concussion occurred and how it made her appreciate more than just being at or behind the plate.
“The night that I got the concussion I got it in the fourth inning, and I played three more innings after that,” Theus said. “I told my mom I wasn’t getting tested, you can’t test me. We wound up having to get tested in the morning because one of my eyes was dilated. We went and got tested, and they told me I had a concussion and I had to sit out until I passed the tests. I didn’t think it would be hard to watch but I couldn’t even cheer, I was sitting on the sidelines and I would be holding in everything because it was really frustrating to watch everybody else play and then myself not being able to play.
“But I was also there to support my teammates, and I think that helped me grow and learn, that it is not just a game it’s about the friends and family you make through the game. That really helped me.”
Missing time and still earning Region 2-6A first-team honors, Theus was surprised that she left an impact on opposing coaches in little game time.
“I’m just honored,” Theus said. “I didn’t even think that I was going to get anything at all, so I’m honored.”