Coming into her own the last few years as a star player for the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors softball team, Bella Theus had the opportunity to achieve her dream of playing at the next level, when she signed with Georgia College.

“Actually, I never felt alone when I was going through the process,” Theus said. “I always had friends and family by my side, which helped me and my teammates. They have been the best teammates throughout all of this in the recruitment process. I think that when coach Brittany Bennett from Coker University told me to choose where my feet were, I knew at that moment that she was right. I went on a few campuses and I was walking around, I didn’t feel at home. As soon as I stepped on Georgia College’s campus I knew that that was it.”

