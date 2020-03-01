Glynn Academy’s girls golf team won the Richmond Hill Invitational on Saturday despite the severe weather conditions on the course.
Maria Barr and Megan Shinske each shot 91 on Saturday while Addie Parker shot a 103.
Coach Kip Hall said that conditions were not ideal, but his girls kept grinding until they got the win.
“The conditions were awful,” Hall said. “There were sustained winds of 30 miles an hour plus gust. I'm very proud of our girls; they kept grinding against adversity and came out on top.”
Up next for Glynn’s girls is today as they travel to the Coffee County match.
BB: Mariners fall in Sun Conference semifinals
Coastal Georgia women’s basketball team fell to Johnson & Wales University, 78-63, on Friday in the semifinals of the Sun Conference Tournament.
Kaliyah Little was the leading scorer in the game with 19 points. The only other Mariner to score in double-digits was senior Lynsey Washington, who finished with 10 points.
Quira Porter contributed nine points, and Solrun Gisladottir added eight points respectably.
Those eight points put Gisladottir over the 1000 point mark in her collegiate career.
The Wildcats had Tianna Ayulo score 27 points, Tianna Ayulo scored 11, and Shykim Gillion added four.
As a whole, Coastal Georgia made 36.2 percent from the floor, 23.1 percent beyond the arch, and 83.3 percent from the foul line. However, that wasn’t enough as Johnson & Wales won the rebound battle 48-40 and scored 30-second chance points compared to the Mariners 13.
The Wildcats put together a 49 point second half and held the Mariners to 28.
Coastal Georgia needed Southeastern University to win the conference tournament to get a bid, but Webber International stunned the Fire in overtime 91-83 to punch their ticket to the title game. This upset ended Southeastern’s 78 consecutive win record against conference opponents and was the first time in four years that the Fire didn’t win.
Johnson & Wales would, later on, defeat the Warriors to win the Sun Conference Tournament. The NAIA bracket will get released today, announcing the teams and seeds.
SOF: Coastal Georgia handles competition in Columbus
Coastal Georgia’s softball team spent the weekend playing five games at the NAIA Leadoff Classic in Columbus.
On Friday, the Mariners split games against Reinhardt University and Brenau University. Reinhardt defeated Coastal Georgia 10-2, but the Mariners refocused to win 7-6 over Brenau.
Saturday brought two more opponents for the Mariners, and much like they did on Friday, they split their games.
Coastal started the day off with a 4-1 win over No. 7 University of Mobile. However, No. 14 Truett-McConnell College smashed the Mariners 9-1.
The Mariners closed the weekend out on a high note as they defeated No. 13 Campbellsville University 5-1 on Sunday morning.
Senior Paige Alt went 4-of-4 from the plate on Sunday, including a home run, and she tallied four RBIs. Hayley Dickerson went 2-of-3 from the plate and had one RBI.
Dickerson was the starter for the game on Sunday as she pitched all seven innings. She gave up one run on five hits. Dickerson retired six batters and walked one on the outing.
Up next for the Mariners will be a home game on Wednesday as Coastal Georgia welcomes Florida State College from Jacksonville. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.