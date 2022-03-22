The Glynn Academy girls golf team won their third golf outing of the year in the Richmond Hill Invitational at Savannah Quarters Country Club on Monday.
The Lady Terrors shot a team total of 258 and were led by senior Maria Barr (83) and junior Chanley Box (85). Freshmen Elyse Burney and Emma Hill shot 90s to help push the Lady Terrors to a four shot victory over Richmond Hill.
Other school’s that competed were Savannah Christian, South Effingham and Metter.
Glynn Academy will look to continue its hot start to the season when they travel to Valdosta to take part in the Dynamite/Goodloe Tournament on Monday.
The team’s first victory came on March 1 over Richmond Hill. The Lady Terrors beat the Lady Wildcats by 20 strokes (240/260). In the match, Glynn’s Maria Barr and Chanley Box both shot in the 70’s while freshmen Emma Hill and Elyse Burney made their debuts at the varsity level with rounds in the 80s.
The team’s second victory of the season came in a nine-hole match against Camden County. Shooting 124 as a team, freshmen Emma Hill led the way by shooting 35 and upperclassmen Maria Barr and Chanley Box shot in the 40’s. Camden finished 35 shots behind Glynn Academy.