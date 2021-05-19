The GHSA Class 6A Girls State Championship tournament wrapped up Tuesday as Glynn Academy’s girls finished 11th.

Maria Barr paced the Terrors with an 82, improving from her Day 1 score of 94. Charley Podlesny recorded a 116 on Day 2, and Montana Jackson shot a 127. Barr’s final score of 176 earned her solo 17th place in the individual portion of the event. Podlesny finished 48th and Jackson finished 53rd.

As a whole, the Terrors shot 325, 32 strokes better than Day 1’s performance.

Brunswick High’s two individual qualifiers, Sarah Spence and Abby Miller, both finished inside the top 35. Spence shot a 96 on Day 2 to finish with a 188 total for solo 24th place. Miller shot a 104 on the final day to combine for a 199 and finish tied for 31st with South Effingham’s Hannah Smith.

Creekview’s girls won the Class 6A state championship as a team with a 54-over, 480 total score. However, the individual champion was Loralie Cowart, from Carrollton, who shot a 72-71 for a 1-over, 143 total. She defeated second place by five strokes.

