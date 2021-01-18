The girls City Championship basketball game has been postponed indefinitely.
Glynn Academy’s girls basketball team suspended operations due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases, which will prevent the program from playing the Brunswick girls in Friday’s rivalry game.
The Terrors’ boys basketball team will continue to play, and are scheduled to travel to Bradwell Institute today for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
On Friday, the Brunswick High-Glynn Academy basketball game will solely feature the boys. The junior varsity game will begin at 5 p.m. while the varsity game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Glynn County Schools Athletic Director Steve Waters and other athletic directors from around Region 2-6A are currently working to try and reschedule the Glynn Academy girls’ games. The Terrors’ final six contests are against region rivals.