The Glynn Academy girls find themselves in 11th place out of 12 teams at the Class 6A state championship at the conclusion of the first round Monday in Carrollton.
Competing at the Sunset Hills Country Club, the Terrors team of Maria Barr, Charley Podlesny, Mayce Gleaton and Montana Jackson shot a 144 -over 357 over the first 18 holes. Creekview leads the field with a 24-over 237, followed by Johns Creek at 40-over 253 and Carrollton at 42-over 255.
Barr paces the Glynn girls in a tie for 21st overall with a score of 23-over 94. Podlesny shot a 131 for the round, Gleaton finished at 132, and Jackson rounded out the scores with a 148.
The lowest scorer from Glynn County in the first round was Brunswick High’s Sarah Spence, who sits in a tie for 19th at 21-over 92 while playing as an individual. Teammate Abby Miller is also competing as an individual, and she finished Day 1 at 24-over 95.
Carrollton’s Loralie Cowart currently sits atop the individual leaderboard with a first-round score of 1-over 72.
The GHSA Golf Championships will conclude Tuesday.