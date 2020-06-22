Glynn Academy football coach Rocky Hidalgo announced Sunday evening on Twitter that the Red Terrors would suspend workouts until July 6 after one player tested positive for COVID-19.
“In an attempt to be proactive against the spread of COVID-19 in our community, the Glynn Academy Red Terrors' football program is suspending workouts until July 6th. This is in response to one of our players testing positive Sunday for COVID-19,” said Hidalgo, in a tweet. “At this time, we are notifying all people who may have come in contact with this player and asking them to get tested.”
Hidalgo said Glynn Academy’s football facilities would get sanitized over the upcoming days to ensure a safe environment for all of the Terrors’ athletes.
“It’s our hope that we can resume training following the GHSA dead week,” Hidalgo said. “We look forward to representing our school and the upcoming community in the 2020 football season.”
Hidalgo said that he had a few students getting tested already because they work in restaurants.
“I had I think three kids that are getting tested, and they were in various groups — I haven’t gotten any results back on those kids yet,” Hidalgo said. “(Sunday) afternoon, about six o'clock, a player called me and said he received the positive test. I spoke with our medical staff representative from Southeast Georgia Health Systems and Steve Waters, our athletic director, and we felt it was best if we shut down and clean the facility top to bottom before we had kids come back in.”
Hidalgo and some of the other coaches who were in contact are also going to be getting tested. He said all of the players in the group would also have to be tested.
While these players were not in the same workout groups, they did hang out outside of practice, so Hidalgo said they’re taking precautions.
“At the end of the day, we just looked around and said, we just feel like it's best,” Hidalgo said. “I see the restaurants are shutting down for a few days, so we're making sure everybody's safe and healthy and cleaning the facility, so that's what we're trying to do.”
Players who are getting tested will have to wait 14 days before returning, which would likely be right after the July 6 return date.
“I just kind of shut down. It's only four days of workouts and conditioning. It's not going to be the be-all, end-all,” Hidalgo said. “That was my mindset with it. To be safe and proactive about things would be better than having an outbreak amongst the team.”
Hidalgo said that his staff and players have been diligent about sanitizing equipment and social distancing.
“Our coaches have done a great job keeping the groups or getting their kids out of here before another group comes on and making sure kids don't socialize with other groups come in. So I don't think that had anything to do with it,” Hidalgo said. “I would be very surprised to see if our kids picked up COVID-19 in the weight room or at the workouts because we've stayed on that throughout this whole process. We've been following the guidelines, and it wasn't anything I felt we did on our end.”
Glynn County Schools Athletic Director Steve Waters said he’s very thankful to have such a great sports medicine team led by Dr. Beau Sasser.
“Our school system is very fortunate to have excellent certified athletic trainers and a team physician that work day in and day out with our coaches,” Waters said. “From the time Coach Hidalgo received word of a positive case, he notified me along with our sports medicine team. Our protocols were implemented immediately, and our coaches, along with our sports medicine team, did a great job of communicating and taking the proper precautions.
“After discussion, a team decision was made to shut down all football operations until July 6th. With the cases in our community rising, we did not feel like the risk was worth it, especially in June, when we are still seven weeks away from the beginning. Our coaches and our administration always put the safety of our student-athletes above everything, and I appreciate the great teamwork between the Glynn Academy coaches and our sports medicine team.”
At this time, Waters said Brunswick High doesn't have to suspend their practices, only Glynn Academy.