Going head-to-head with the South Effingham Mustangs, the Glynn Academy boys soccer team secured a 3-0 to sit atop Region 2-6A with an undefeated record.

Entering the game both undefeated in region play and unbeaten overall, Glynn Academy jumped out to a 1-0 lead as freshman Oliver Van Boxel scored on a Jack Roberts assist.

Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Huge piles and stacks of granite stone, concrete block and other materials continue to grow east of Pinova Inc. as work continues on a new outfall canal that drains the property formerly owned by Hercules.

Lifeguard positions need filling

Finding certified lifeguards these days is not easy. People like Paris Wyland-Kuntz, Tyler Diesch and Nicole Fairfield know that intimately.

Historic landmark gets spruced up

A Sea Island Co. landscape crew began to work Monday planting silver palmettos, green palmettos, spartina and azaleas at the historic visitor center on the west end of the F.J. Torras Causeway.