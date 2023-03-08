Going head-to-head with the South Effingham Mustangs, the Glynn Academy boys soccer team secured a 3-0 to sit atop Region 2-6A with an undefeated record.
Entering the game both undefeated in region play and unbeaten overall, Glynn Academy jumped out to a 1-0 lead as freshman Oliver Van Boxel scored on a Jack Roberts assist.
“I was really pleased with our first half. We created a lot of chances and unfortunately, we only got one goal,” said coach Bobby Brockman. “Their keepers real good and the back line saved a couple but we played probably our most complete games this season with the exception of Lakeside when we really had an amazing night offensively.’
Holding a 1-0 lead coming out of the break, the Terrors sealed the deal in the second half with two Harrison Lee assists. His first assist came by way of a corner kick as he found Thomas Mitchell for a headed goal. The second assist found Roberts who converted the chance to give him two goal contributions on the night.
Leading 3-0 with 90 seconds left, the Mustangs won a penalty kick and Glynn’s goalkeeper Durham Daniel guessed correctly to preserve the shutout.
“I was really happy for him,” Brockman said. “He had a really solid game for us tonight. Defensively, we were really sound. All four backs played really well tonight. John Barbee, Keller Lopez, Allan Lovein, and Thomas Mitchell were all really strong in the back four.”
Coming out and playing to the best of its abilities is an agenda marker for Glynn Academy soccer under Brockman. For this year’s team, it is all about continuing the winning tradition that’s been set by teams before them.
“This group wants to win, to win the region championship, and to make a run in the state tournament,” Brockman said. “It definitely helps when we can possibly get home-field advantage and to do that you need to win the region.”
Seeing all six region foes for the first time, Glynn will know what styles of play to prepare for and it starts Friday when they travel to Augusta to take on Lakeside – whom they beat 9-1 in the second game of the season–.
“Obviously we are going to play everybody again and that’s difficult to beat teams twice but that’s what we got to do and right now that was a big step tonight,” Brockman said. “We just have to keep plugging away one night at a time and go up Friday and take care of business up in Augusta.”