Glynn Academy's boys basketball team stayed undefeated with a last second defensive stop to edge crosstown rival Brunswick High 48-47 on Friday at BHS. The Glynn squads would split the day as the BHS girls beat the GA girls earlier in the night.
In a game that featured two undefeated schools, it only seemed fair the boys game only ended on a last second shot attempt.
In the first half, The Terrors were able to put their foot on the gas and score the game's first seven points. Ultimately, they would jump out to a 30-23 halftime lead thanks to eight points from Maurice Walden and seven from Quay Dickens. As a whole team, the Terrors dictated the first half with long runs and defensive stands.
In the second half, the scripts were completely flipped. Brunswick High has, early in the season, been known to be a third quarter team. In those third quarters, they make the most of the adjustments the coaching staff asked of them.
In the third, the Pirates outscored the Terrors by 10, and took their first lead of the game heading into the final eight minutes of play. Seniors Saje Alston and Jason Newmans Jr. scored 10 of the 17 points by Brunswick High to help bolster the team to a 38-37 lead.
“They got every loose ball, they won the rebound battle the entire game,” said Glynn Academy head coach Terrance Haywood. “I think that was the biggest difference in the game, they just killed us on the glass and got the loose balls. When they made the run (third quarter), they got some second chance points.”
The fourth quarter saw the two schools going back and forth for who wanted bragging rights more over their crosstown rivals.
Brunswick’s Camarion Johnson scored the first point of the fourth quarter, as he split a pair of free throws. Walden would answer with his own basket to tie the game at 39.
The two teams exchanged baskets with the biggest lead being five points off of a 3-point field goal by Tyi Ivey. Brunswick’s Mikey Thomas responded with a three ball of his own to keep his team within striking distance with less than 90 seconds left.
Glynn’s intention was to run every second possible off of the game clock and force Brunswick to foul them and put them on the line.
Before heading to the line, the Terrors turned the ball over, giving the Pirates a chance to tie the game with under a minute to play. Thomas was fouled on his shot attempt and went to the line. Splitting his free throws, the Pirates trailed 48-47 with 42.4 seconds to go.
Knowing a foul was coming, Quay Dickens was fouled at midcourt and sent to the line to force a three-point shot out of Brunswick.
Dickens, the second leading scorer on Glynn Academy with 12 points, hit the front iron on his one-and-one attempt. Brunswick rebounded the ball and ran up court waiting until the last possible second to shoot a potential game winning basket.
Brunswick’s head coach Chris Turner took a timeout to set his offense up, in the process knowing the ball would be in the hands of Johnson, the team’s leading scorer with 13 points.
Johnson was fouled with 2.6 seconds and sent to the line to potentially take the lead and seal a comeback win. Johnson missed the one-and-one attempt, but the ball went off the Terrors with 1.3 seconds and a chance to win the game.
Inbounding the ball from underneath their own basket, Brunswick’s J’Maun Weldon found a cutting Thomas at the free throw line for the potential game winning shot. Thomas’s shot clanked off the rim.
Glynn’s team celebrated the gritty 48-47 win at half court and cheered with the traveling fans who made their way to the Brunswick Square Garden.
“I know the guys are tired, but I'm sitting here begging and pleading with them to give everything they got on the defensive end for the last two minutes,” Haywood said about the final minutes of the win. “The guys have been buying in on defense all season long, and I'm just really pleased and thankful to get this win tonight.”
Lady Pirates 64
Lady Terrors 51
The first game of the night between the two rivals featured turnovers and sloppy play by both teams.
Coming into the game, the Lady Pirates ran rampant on their opponents, averaging 70 points in the team’s wins over Camden (twice) and Woodville-Tompkins. As for the Lady Terrors, they were coming in 1-5 but losing close games in three contests.
The two team’s failed to control the ball all night long, turning the ball over 20 times on each side. This was something that Brunswick head coach Maria Mangram was not happy about.
“We just did a lot of things wrong,” Mangram said. “We are excited for the win of course, but we did a lot of stuff wrong.”
Even with high turnover numbers, the Lady Pirates were able to separate themselves from their rivals in the final minute of the first quarter. Brunswick’s Shakardia Cowart led the game in scoring 22 points, and coach Mangram said Cowart was ready to play. Even with her high scoring game, Mangram knows that Cowart and the team altogether have things they need to work on to be a dominant team in the region.
Leading 31-24 at the half, the Lady Pirates continued to score but played sloppy, turning the ball over 14 times in the second half and keeping the Lady Terrors in the game.
Glynn Academy would score in spurts but were unable to get themselves within single digits in the second half. They were led by 17 points from guard Akirria Mountain.
In the end, Brunswick came away victorious with the 64-51 win and stayed undefeated on the year. For Mangram, she sees this as a learning tool for her team as the season progresses.
“The thing is with rival games, you have to be careful,” Mangram said. “The best team doesn't always win. Sometimes it's the team that wants it the most. I've been on both sides but we will take it because it's a region win, that's really what matters. At the same time, we have a lot of things we need to work on before we get going in the season.”