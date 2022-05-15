The 2022 Coastal Georgia All Star Game brought players from Brunswick High and Glynn Academy to share the field one last time for the 2022 spring season.
With the event held in Savannah, Glynn County had eight total representatives partake in the event, seven on the field and one on the sidelines.
The seven players honored were Allan Antah, JB Santos, Oscar Cruz, and Jacob Nieves from Brunswick High. Glynn Academy’s players were Jonas Coyle, Keller Lopez Orellana, and Gavin Swafford.
Brunswick High’s Enrique Power had the honor of coaching from the touchline during the All-Star game.
Antah and Santos also won the Coastal Georgia All-Star Tournament, going through a round robin faze to take home first place.
“All the Glynn County boys played really well,” Power said. “It was good to show that Glynn County has talent.”
Both Brunswick and Glynn made the playoffs this season.
Glynn Academy saw its season end in the Elite Eight while the Pirates lost in the first round.