GA_cross country2022

The Glynn Academy Lady Terrors cross country team earned first place in the Southern Georgia XC Championship last week.

 Provided Photo/Amanda O'Brien

Glynn Academy and Brunswick High competed in the Southern Georgia Championship in Hazlehurst on Thursday, with the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors blitzing the competition towards a first-place finish.

Competing against 19 other schools, the Lady Terrors separated themselves with four top-10 finishers. Freshmen Maura Thomas led the way with a time of 21:12, closely followed by Lexi Alberson (21:37), Wyleigh Foulk (21:45), and Carolina Wessel (21:54).

