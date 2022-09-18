Glynn Academy and Brunswick High competed in the Southern Georgia Championship in Hazlehurst on Thursday, with the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors blitzing the competition towards a first-place finish.
Competing against 19 other schools, the Lady Terrors separated themselves with four top-10 finishers. Freshmen Maura Thomas led the way with a time of 21:12, closely followed by Lexi Alberson (21:37), Wyleigh Foulk (21:45), and Carolina Wessel (21:54).
The Lady Terrors continued to set the tone with the remaining three Lady Terrors all finished in the top 35 with Abigail Winford (21st), Isabella Albright (22nd), and Penny Paris (32nd) finishing it off for a convincing first- place finish.
The Brunswick girls finished 10th with Emma Kirkland leading the way for the Lady Pirates with a 12th place finish on a time of 22:15. Sydney Haywood placed 30th with a time of 24:04 to help Brunswick earn 10th.
Brunswick boys take 2nd, Glynn 4th
Going toe-to-toe with 25 other schools, the Pirates and Terrors had stellar finishes with the Pirates edging out the Terrors by eight total points.
Glynn’s Jack Roberts was the first from the two schools to cross the finish line with a time of 18:03, two seconds better than Brunswick’s Daniel Zamudio for the 10th place finish. Glynn’s Maxwell Wakeland followed closely behind at 18:07 for 12th.
Continuing to have close finishes between one another, Glynn’s Cole Albright secured a 20th place finish, two seconds better than Brunswick’s Zachary Reed.
After the two close battles, Brunswick separated themselves from its rivals with Caden Stevenot (28th), Ryan Thomas (30th) and Thomas Clay (41st) all finished in or around Glynn’s Noah Abaraca (36th) to pull themselves into a top two position.