Glynn Academy’s baseball team kept their state championship dreams alive in the GHSA 6A state playoffs as the Terrors defeated top-seeded Westlake 14-1 in Game 1 and 6-5 in Game 2.
It was all Glynn in Game 1 as the Terrors tallied 14 runs on 15 hits, including two four-run innings.
Brady Davis and Tom Echols led the team as they both went 4-for-4 at the plate. Davis tallied three RBI while Echols had two. Spence Hartman went 2-for-3 at the plate, recording two RBI. Tyler Motos went 1-for-5 at the plate but also earned two RBI in the game.
Echols was the starting pitcher for the Terrors, and he pitched all five innings giving up one run on two hits while striking out four batters. Among his 51 pitches, 40 of them were for strikes.
Glynn rocketed to a 4-0 lead after the first inning when they scored all four runs with two outs on the board. Blake Wood reached on an error, then Tyler Devlin got walked to put two on base.
Joe Cutia hit a single to score Wood. Hartman followed up with a double, scoring Tyler Devlin and Cutia. Echols also hit a single to score Hartman for the final run of the first inning.
The Terrors added two more runs in the second as Davis hit a double to score Motos, and Davis scored on a wild pitch.
Westlake added their sole run in the third inning off an error by Cutia that allowed them to score.
Three more runs were scored in the third for Glynn when Drew Devlin scored after tagging up on a foul ball. Davis hit a single to score Gus Gandy. With the bases loaded, Tyler Devlin got hit by a pitch to allow Jacob Mancil to score and push the score to 9-1.
After a quick three-up three-down for Glynn’s defense, the hot offense got back to work. Hartman hit a lead-off single to get on base. Then Echols hit a double to score Hartman. With one out on the board, Mancil hit a single to score pinch-runner Drew Devlin.
Glynn’s 12th run came when Motos hit a single to score Mancil. Motos scored after Davis got his fourth hit. The Terrors final run came when Brandon Kasper scored on an error by Westlake’s first baseman to make it 14-1.
Westlake got one final chance, but Glynn’s defense quickly retired three straight batters to win the first game with ease.
Game 2 proved to be much more of a battle between the two schools as Westlake took an early 2-0 lead, but the Terrors hung on to win 6-5 and sweep Westlake.
Blake Wood got the start for Glynn as he lasted three innings, giving up three runs on three hits while striking out two and walking two batters. Shaun Munoz came in for relief to pitch the remainder of the game as he gave up two runs on four hits while striking out seven batters in four innings.
Mancil led the team at the plate as he went 2-for-2. Davis had another hot game as he went 1-for-2 at the plate while tallying two RBI.
Glynn Academy came back from trailing 2-0 and had a four-run fourth to take the lead. Davis got things going for the Terrors as he hit a single to score Mancil and Motos. Then Glynn scored two more times off an error to make it 5-2.
Westlake attempted at a comeback, scoring runs in the third off an error by Gandy. They added another run as they hit a single to score a runner making it 5-4. The Terrors didn’t bow down as they added as they scored once more when it mattered.
Cutia hit a single to lead off the fifth, but then got caught stealing second. Munoz struck out, quickly giving the Terrors two-outs in a must-score situation. Echols reached on an error then Gandy hit a single to put two on the bases. On another error, Echols scored giving the Terrors a 6-5 advantage.
Down the stretch, Munoz and the defense hung tough, giving up just a double in the final two innings.
This win advances Glynn Acdemy to the Elite 8 with a 21-11 overall record on the season.
Glynn Academy will take on the winner of Allatoona and Winder-Barrow. If Allatona wins, the Terrors will travel for the game, but if Winder-Barrow wins, there will be a coin flip since they are both the No. 2 teams.
For more coverage, look for a feature article with coach Trent Mongero in the weekend edition of The Brunswick News.