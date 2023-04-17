Needing to win one of the two doubleheader games in Evans, Glynn Academy (21-8, 12-6) fell behind early in the 3-2 defeat.
Battling the pregame rain that arrived 30 minutes before the first pitch and led to a rain delay, and Evans (18-9, 14-4) jumped out of the gate first when the two teams took the field.
Down to its final out of the second inning and with the go-ahead run on second base, an error by Hank Noonan over at third allowed the run to score and give Evans the lead.
Trying to move past the mistake, a dropped third strike by way of a passed ball allowed the second run of the inning to score.
Glynn got out of the inning with a ground out to first baseman Ryan Schueneman, but Evans stayed on the forefront.
In the bottom of the fourth, Evans scored its third and final run by way of a sacrifice fly to Gavin Wells over in left.
Trying to come back from a 3-0 deficit, the Terrors scrapped back with a Greyson Gegg RBI single in the sixth before entering the top of the seventh down 3-1.
Seeing Evans make a pitching change to open the seventh inning, Glynn Academy loaded the bases for leadoff hitter Wessley Roberson with no outs.
Hitting a ball to left field and allowing Schueneman to tag up and score from third, Evans recorded a double play with a tag on Jacob Adamson as he tried to reach third.
Reloading the bases with singles by Gus Gandy and Hank Noonan, pitcher Trent Tankersley stepped into the box to try and give himself and the team the lead.
Having pitched six innings and allowed one earned run (three runs) and striking out six, Tankersley had the opportunity to win the game but struck out swinging to force a rubber match to determine the Region 2-6A champions.
As region play came down to the final game possible for the opportunity to escape the second-place finishes in the past few years, Glynn Academy fell behind early once more in the title race.
Evans did its damage once more with two outs to its name as a double towards Gegg in right scored the opening two runs of the inning. Forcing walks off Carson Ritola to load the bases, and forcing the left-hander out of the game for Eli Newbern, successive walks scored runs three and four in the game.
Glynn pulled back one run in the top of the third with an RBI single by Gegg to right to score Roberson from second. This would be the lone run of the game for the Terrors as Evans tacked on one final run in the sixth with a single to center to cement the region title for Evans.
Before getting ready for playoff baseball, the Terrors will have their senior night against Tattnall County tonight at 6 p.m. at Wainwright Field.