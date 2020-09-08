Brunswick High and Glynn Academy cross country teams hosted the Jekyll Island Invitational on Saturday as both groups finished well in the event.
The varsity Pirate boys finished third out of 11 teams with Binh Nhien Do leading the way. He finished 7th overall with a time of 18:04. Matthew Metty finished 17th overall with an 18:59. An Nhien Do finished with a time of 19:30 followed by Sammy Moldanado 19:40, Thomas Clay 20:02, Jacob Ali 20:31 and Jeremiah Dawson 21:34.
Glynn Academy’s varsity boys finished fourth overall with Philip Bulato claiming the third overall with a time of 17:12. Javier Valencia finished 10th with an 18:12 time. Parker Sams finished with a time of 19:14, followed by Josepeh Barnes 20:21, Avery Yarbrough 20:34, Patrick Sapp 21:01 and John Robinson 21:28. Binh Nhien Do, along with Valencia and Bulato, were recognized for finishing in the top 10.
Glynn Academy’s varsity girls finished sixth out of 10 teams. Charley Podlesney finished fifth overall with a 23:15 time and was recognized for placing in the top 10.
Lexi Alberson finished with a 24:54 followed by Trinity Cooper 27:03, Hunter Bisesi 27:18, Brianna O’Brian 27:36, Kendall Faulk 28:34 and Skaylar Daniels 29:03.
As for the varsity Brunswick girls, they finished ninth overall. Jenille Tomas led the team with a 28:09 finish. Aiysha Bradley completed the event with a 28:54, followed by Jaleah Rehtt 29:34, Madison McDonald 32:46 and Madigan Kirkland 35:58.
Glynn Academy’s teams will compete again on Saturday in Evans County at the Jackets’ Catch ‘Em Challenge Invitational.
The next event for Brunswick’s cross country teams will be at the South Georgia Championship at Jeff Davis High on Sept. 17.