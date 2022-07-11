America’s pastime thrives during the dog days of summer with fans spending days and nights going to see the stars that play under the bright lights.
All of those players learned the fundamentals of the game with local baseball coaches and players helping out.
At Glynn Academy, manager John Welborn and a group of Terror players helped facilitate the first of a three-day camp at the Adam Wainwright Field for the future Terrors.
“It’s fun to see the kids out here moving around, having a good time and competing,” Welborn said. “I talked to the kids earlier, I was telling them when they go home, they can tell their parents two things, that’s A) baseball is fun and B) they like to compete. That is two things that we want to show these kids out here today.”
Having a young group of campers ranging from the kindergarten through fifth grade, Welborn and his Terrors players wanted to find ways to coach the kids the fundamentals of the game.
“We are using the next two days to coach them up on some fundamental stuff,” Welborn said. “But also add in some things that they can have fun, compete and really enjoy the game. I think oftentimes kids often fall out of love with the game because it becomes more like a job, and you can still make it fun and still be successful as you can see we’ve done that already at Glynn Academy.”
Wanting the kids to love every second of the game during the start of camp, Welborn held four different stations spread out across Wainwright Field with a group of Terror players teaching the drill and offering helpful advice.
Campers learned how to properly lay down bunts, run the base paths with technique, provide athleticism with a game of dodgeball and timing down their swing mechanics with a wiffle ball home run derby.
“Prior to now, I’ve been an offensive guy,” Welborn said of the first day being offense orientated. “I love offense, and I love scoring a lot of runs. Now that I’m in the seat that I’m in, I’ve got to focus more on both sides and I’ve learned to enjoy the offense and defensive side of things. At heart I’m always an offensive guy.”
Keeping the kids competitive spirits high to end the first day of camp, Welborn broke them off for lunch and told them to get ready to play Wiffle Ball games.
Running off the field and grabbing their lunch boxes or money for concession food, kids could be heard telling their friends that they are going to be the wiffle ball champions on day one.
After blowing his whistle to bring everyone back to the outfield grass in center field, Welborn broke up the teams into the groups they were in during the day with their Terror leader.
“It’s great,” Welborn said of his Terror players coming out to help run the camp. “All these kids look up to the older guys and it’s a great way to give back to your community and it shows their buy-in to the program as well.”
That final hour of day one was spent in the outfield of Wainwright Field with four different games of Wiffle Ball going on at once. Campers showcased their skills and techniques they quickly picked up, while staying ultra competitive.