Still a few weeks from seeing 84 of the world’s best amateur golfers tee off for the 2023 edition of the Jones Cup Invitational at Ocean Forest, John Wade, the Director of Golf at Ocean Forest, said the excitement level for this tournament is special.
“This will be the 19th playing of the Jones Cup,” Wade said. “The Jones Cup started as a Walker Cup preview in which the players for the United States and Great Britain and Ireland teams are on the watch list for the Walker Cup. They would be invited and come to Ocean Forest and play every other year that was a Walker Cup year — 2023 is a Walker Cup year, and it is being played at the Old Course in St. Andrews. After a couple of years, the tournament became so successful that the Jones Cup and the committee decided to have an incredible elite amateur event every year. That’s when the tournament began every year in 2010, so after the 2009 tourney, it became an every-year event.”
Becoming a yearly tournament where the top amateurs in the world compete for a chance to be part of an illustrious group of winners that have reached the PGA Tour and have become multi-time winners, the winner of the event not only earns a possible spot on the Walker Cup team but they also will be awarded a spot in the 2023 RSM Classic thanks to the graciousness of Davis Love and the RSM team.
The history of the Jones family is known all around the Golden Isles, but it’s the love they had for amateur golf that has brought forth the future stars of golf to the area.
Wade detailed the story of how the Ocean Forest Golf Club was awarded the Walker Cup in 2001.
“It just so happens that when Ocean Forest was built that Ocean Forest was awarded the 2001 Walker Cup and our member Danny Yates — who’s also a great amateur player in his own right from the state of Georgia was a captain — and that’s how it ended up coming to Ocean Forest initially.” Wade said.
Of the 84 golfers who will be competing in the 54-hole tournament from Jan. 6-8, a few local ties will be on the course with Jackson Byrd (Frederica Academy) and Parker Claxton (grandfather a member) looking to crown themselves as the 2023 Jones Cup Invitational champion.
The field will not only see top amateurs from across the globe competing but showcase the top of the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
Gordon Sargent, the reigning individual NCAA Golf Champion from Vanderbilt, is the highest-ranked golfer teeing off (fourth) with Austin Greaser (fifth), David Ford (seventh), Adrien Dumont De Chassart (12th), Caleb Surratt (13th), Fred Biondi (18th), Yuta Sugiura (21st), Harrison Crowe (23rd), Kohei Okada (25th), and Rasmus Neergaard-Peterson (30th).
As Wade shared all the top rankings of the players incoming, he said not only was that just the top 11 players in the field but highlighting the 2023 field as being the strongest since 2015.
“Typically we will miss out on some key players because their colleges are going to the tournament in Hawaii and a few other places, but we can get those players this year,” Wade said. “If it is not the strongest field, it’s .1 percent behind the strongest field we had which was in 2015. Those are based on rankings.
“We have roughly 18 to 20 of the top 50 amateurs in the world that have committed to play. We have 40 of the top 100 that are committed to play and we have a host of world-class players that have won particular events that get you an exemption.”
A key factor for a larger ranked field is the time of the tournament. Usually taking place at the beginning of February, golf renovations altered the time frame for the tournament to go a month earlier.
Still optimistic as ever, Wade said the weather in January might frankly be better than in February as he mentioned what the late Lane Williams — a long-time original rules official — said, ‘It’s an outdoor sport.’ Adding on from what a dear friend once told him, Wade knows the weather for many of the incoming golfers will be more peaceful than the weather they may be getting from across the world.
Hoping to continue to tell people that the next great PGA Tour star will have made his way through the Jones Cup Invitational, Wade loved reading the statistic he’s told many about the growth of the tournament.
“This year’s U.S. Open which was at Brookline in Massachusetts at The Country Club, that of the 156 players who teed off, 84 of those played in the Jones Cup,” Wade said. “At the RSM Classic this year, 154 players teed off and 54 of them played in the Jones Cup and three of them had won the Jones Cup.”