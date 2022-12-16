Still a few weeks from seeing 84 of the world’s best amateur golfers tee off for the 2023 edition of the Jones Cup Invitational at Ocean Forest, John Wade, the Director of Golf at Ocean Forest, said the excitement level for this tournament is special.

“This will be the 19th playing of the Jones Cup,” Wade said. “The Jones Cup started as a Walker Cup preview in which the players for the United States and Great Britain and Ireland teams are on the watch list for the Walker Cup. They would be invited and come to Ocean Forest and play every other year that was a Walker Cup year — 2023 is a Walker Cup year, and it is being played at the Old Course in St. Andrews. After a couple of years, the tournament became so successful that the Jones Cup and the committee decided to have an incredible elite amateur event every year. That’s when the tournament began every year in 2010, so after the 2009 tourney, it became an every-year event.”

Providing meals for 300-plus people in need every day of the week is hard work, but Manna House, a soup kitchen in downtown Brunswick, got some help Wednesday from a newcomer to the community — Checkers.

The Oak Grove Cemetery Society will honor fallen soldier Spc. Christopher J. Holland and Gold Star families Dec. 17 during its third Wreaths Across America ceremony.