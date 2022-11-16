The RSM Classic has become a fall fixture in the Golden Isles over the past 12 years.
Potential changes to the tournament in the face of a reworked PGA Tour schedule were one of the hottest topics of conversation ahead of the 2022 edition of the classic.
Over the summer, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced there would be significant changes to future schedules and qualifying for the annual FedEx Cup title, including a return to a calendar-year schedule that will see the first event held in January.
The 2024 FedEx Cup season will begin at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and end with the Tour Championship in August.
The evolving schedule has left some uncertainty about what the RSM could look like two years from now. Among the changes, only the top 70 in FedEx Cup standings through the regular season will qualify for the first of three FedEx Cup playoff events — down from 125 in previous years.
Fall events like the RSM Classic will instead likely serve as an opportunity for those outside top 70 to retain their playing cards, though St. Simons pro Brian Harman believes that could create plenty of intrigue in the tournament on its own.
“Well, I think there’s tons of moving parts to it, but my caddie and I talk about it all the time how like Greensboro always feel like is one of the most interesting events of the year because everyone in the field’s kind of playing for something, you kind of figure out what somebody’s made of,” Harman said Wednesday. “The consequences are almost, you know, life and death, guys are trying to keep their card, guys are trying to make the top 30, 70, everyone’s really serious that week.
“So I think you could see that kind of transition into this, but if it ends up with the same date, because this will be the last event where guys are trying to keep their cards. When Q-School, when you had to finish top 25 to get a PGA TOUR card, I feel like it was one of the most spectated on television events of the year because the consequences are very real and so that sort of intrigue here could be very interesting, I think.”
Spurring the changes has been the formation of LIV Golf, a Saudi-funded league that has signed many of the top players away from the PGA Tour with a shorter season featuring larger purses.
The PGA Tour has responded by introducing a series of elevated tournaments with purses spanning $15 to $25 million.
But tournament sponsor, two-time Ryder Cup captain, and World Golf Hall of Famer Davis Love III’s confident the RSM Classic will always have a place.
“Well, with the support of our guys, we should get better and better,” Love said Wednesday. “RSM has always pushed us as a foundation to get better and better, to do more things, and they’ll do the same with the Tour. It’s a partnership, you know, it’s not just my tournament. It’s our foundation, it’s RSM, it’s Sea Island and the PGA Tour. We’re all working towards the same goal is playing opportunities and putting on a great show and giving guys a chance to play.
“Unfortunately, because of the things we were just talking about, we don’t really know what’s going to happen a year from now, two years from now. So my take on it is — again, I just 4 played with Jay. Jay and I are very good friends, I’ve been on the board of the Tour five times, I know the way the Tour works. I’m like (Zach Johnson), I’m optimistic that this is all going to work out. We know our dates for ‘23, we think we know them for ‘24, so we’re happy and RSM’s happy. As long as we have this event at The Cloister with Tour pros, everybody’s going to be pretty happy around here.”
The RSM has the seal of approval from a long list of pros living in the Golden Isles that includes Harman, Harris English, Keith Mitchell, JT Poston, Patton Kizzire, Will Gordon and more.
But more importantly for Love is the opportunity the tournament can provide for golfers both now and in the future. Even if the RSM Classic doesn’t count for FedEx standings, there will be plenty at stake.
It seems as though no one knows for sure what the future holds for the RSM Classic, but if the events that have led to current circumstances has taught the players anything, it’s that they have the power to shape the tour they want to play.
“If you said two years ago what’s the Tour going to look like, you wouldn’t — nobody would have come up with this, what is proposed for the next few years. I think it’s all a work in progress,” Love said. “But the important thing is the players got together and decided this is the direction we want to go. The players will certainly have suggestions at PAC meetings and at board meetings. I think now the players really, really do understand what Zach and I, guys who have been on the board understand is it is run by and for the players and that if we all decide that we want to wear shorts in the hot weather, they can’t stop us if we all get together and say we want to wear shorts in the tournament, not in the practice rounds…
“We understand the game and we understand access and we understand — a little bit — we understand marketing. And we have to do what Tiger and Rory and the big guns want to do to sell to FedEx and RSM, but we also have to — our mission here is playing opportunities.”
Love added: “Who knows where it’s going to go, but it will be for the benefit of every player. That’s why the fall is so important. That’s why RSM and, you know, whatever tournaments end up being in the fall, Sanderson Farms and right on down the list, five whatever ones in the fall are going to be important tournaments for this Tour. There’s playing opportunities…
“So I don’t know what it’s all going to look like, I just know that we’re in a good place with RSM, we’re in a good place with the Tour and Sea Island, and as long as we can keep doing what we’re doing here, there’s a lot of happy guys over there in that locker room and on that driving range and in the RSM hospitality that they really like the way it’s going and don’t want it to change much.”