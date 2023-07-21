During summer break, Frederica Academy hosts a large array of camps for students to learn new skills or even perfect the ones they truly love.
The FUNdamental camp is designed to help children learn to move with confidence and control as they learn basic motor skills with sports.
Taking over as the camp instructor on short notice, Frederica’s middle school math teacher Rebecca Triplett wasn’t expecting the ball of energy that the 30 campers had daily during the grueling heat wave hitting the island.
“It’s very different than the regular classroom because it is so structured on a day-to-day basis,” Triplett said. “But there was very little structure other than when we got them into groups and they were focusing on a particular skill of the day. On Monday we did relay races, Tuesday we did basketball, Wednesday was volleyball and (Thursday) was soccer.”
Spending a day learning a new motor skill to create confidence in the wide age range of campers, Triplett smiled by saying everyone was a ball of energy and ready to learn something new through the four days of camp.
“It is important because of their front motor skills especially,” Triplett said. “You can see a huge difference in the 4, 5, and 6-year-olds and then the 7, 8, and 9-year-olds. Their agility and being able to dribble a ball and even just running and jumping. The younger kids would really take their time and think before they did the action and the older kids were just on it. We would put the kids into groups according to their age so that they would be more challenged.”
Learning the basics of soccer on the final day, Triplett and her camp counselors of Rico Holmes, Esai Hernandez, Jordan Triplett, and recent graduate Jacob Triplett helped organize a game to keep the confidence and control aspect of the camp on cue.
Dribbling a soccer ball (volleyballs were used) through the cones, Triplett designed the drill to have the campers use their feet while going through a set pattern to keep their learning and competitiveness at a high level.
Breaking the campers into two groups for a relay race — before a popsicle break — the two sides went down to the wire as counselors Jordan Triplett and Hernandez had to do a rock, paper, scissors battle to determine a winner. Hernandez laid down the final blow as his team swarmed him to celebrate the win.
Regrouping as the energy was revamped by the flavored ice that many enjoy in the summer sun, campers played dodgeball for 15 minutes as Triplett gathered the final surprise to end the final day of camp.
Bringing everyone out to the pavilion turf and splitting into two teams, campers had a water balloon fight as the campers let loose on one another with smiles and laughter ongoing.
Seeing water balloons flying through the air and kids soaked from head to toe, Triplett spoke about the four days’ worth of camp that she instructed while having her sons around her helping her.
“It is very important, every time I think about it I want to cry a little bit. I tear up a little bit,” Triplett said with a smile. “Jordan is not the only kid I have here, I also have my other son Jacob. He graduated in 2021, and he also played football. I tried to get him here because this summer with the football guys because they know about all of the different sports and a lot of them play multiple sports. So we had a little bit of the professional expertise for each sport. Being with Jordan and Jacob it is huge because Jordan is going to be leaving very soon. Next summer I won’t have (him) for more than a few weeks cause he will be leaving for boot camp for the Air Force. It’s huge being able to have this opportunity to spend this time together.”
Taking over as the instructor only a few days beforehand as the previous instructor left for another job out of state, Triplett forgot about the energy levels the young campers have daily.
“I used to teach elementary — third through fifth — and I had forgotten just how much energy they had,” Triplett said. “I am super thankful to be teaching seventh and eighth grade. I don’t think I can make it a full day, I think I would have to be a part-time teacher if I taught the young kids. There is no way I could hang in there and kudos to the people that run this camp, just being able to handle all of that energy and kids walk away every day with a big smile on their face. That’s huge.”