The first two words Glynn Academy baseball coach John Welborn wanted to resonate with the 88 elementary kids standing out at the center field wall were “fun” and “compete.”
That was the mantra around Adam Wainwright Field on Monday when the Terrors baseball program hosted their baseball camp. They saw a rapid growth in campers coming from year one to year two under Welborn.
Receiving help from his assistant coaches and players from the program, Welborn pointed out how much the Terror family enjoys giving back.
“They enjoy giving back to the community,” Welborn said. “They like getting out here and mixing it up with the kids. It’s also good because to the kids these guys are like heroes and want to be like them when they grow up. Our kids feed off that, and the little kids feed off them. It’s a really cool experience.”
Breaking campers off into groups to rotate around the seven stations set up with five outside and two inside, the rotation allowed campers to learn for a chunk of time before spending the next portion having fun.
The drills where campers learned the fundamentals were the tee drill, driving off their front foot, fielding ground balls, tracking down pop flys, and executing the run down. Sprinkled in around the technical drills were games of dodgeball and wiffle ball home run contests.
“Coach Nelson does a great job with our infielders, and he’s teaching them exactly what we do,” Welborn said. “Coach Kam’s out doing the rundowns. It’s crazy to me if you watch any of the little league games, middle school games, and a lot of high school games run downs are awful, and we do a very good job of that here where we make less than two throws almost all the time. Just teaching them the way we do things and working on being an athlete — out there playing dodge ball you have to be athletic — we want to have athletic players here at Glynn Academy.”
Spending the three hours just rotating through the stations and allowing the campers to execute the two words Welborn pushed for, the goal was to keep the positive energy going all morning long with summer in full swing.
“If we can establish that early on, they can come out here and have fun and enjoy it, then they are going to compete,” Welborn said. “If they can do those two things, they are going to be successful. A lot of times camps can get monotonous, and it’s just running down with drills. We are trying to incorporate some fun studs but also some drills so the kids are staying engaged. Often times at other camps they will lose focus because its just baseball nonstop, no energy, no music, nothing. We are just trying to keep that positive energy going.”
Speaking highly of the number of youth campers that came out for day one of his camp, Welborn also pointed out the 40-plus middle schoolers who did the night portion of the camp from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“Our staff and our players they have done a good job of really getting the community engaged and we have something special going here.” Welborn said.