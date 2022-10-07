The Pirates took the field Friday determined to pair a suddenly flaming hot offense together with their latent defensive dominance for a big region win at Glynn County Stadium.
Brunswick High (7-0, 3-0 Region 2-6A) did just that in scoring 30 unanswered points to open the game and cruising to a 44-10 victory over Lakeside Evans (3-3, 1-1).
While the final box score does well enough to demonstrate Brunswick’s complete control of the contest — the Pirates racked up 424 yards of total offense while holding the Panthers to 161 yards — the discrepancy was even worse through much of the opening half.
Lakeside hadn’t gained a single yard through more than 14 minutes of game time as Brunswick went up 23-0 on a trio of touchdowns and a defensive safety. When the Panthers finally put together a short 18-yard drive, it ended unceremoniously on a fumble that was scooped up by Ivan Johnson and returned 68 yards for the score.
Trailing by 30, Lakeside found a bit more success the ensuing possession, driving to just outside the red zone with the help of a personal foul on Brunswick to set up a 38-yard field goal with 35 seconds until halftime.
But it was a case of much too little, much too late for the Panthers. The Pirates were unable to add to their lead until the final period as they rotated in reserves beginning midway through the second quarter, but ultimately it wouldn’t matter against an overmatched opponent.
“We’ve still got some work to do,” said Brunswick head coach Garrett Grady. “These guys played hard; they finished the game. I think we came out a little bit flat a little bit later and everything, but subbing some guys in, getting them some reps and everything, I think that’s one thing we’ve got to do a better job of.”
Wake Forest commit Ka’Shawn Thomas, outside linebackers Devin Smith and Lionel Twitty, and a handful of other key starters along the Pirates’ front seven spent some time watching plays from the sidelines with Brunswick up big, particularly in-between the 20s.
“Trying to get reps for these guys because it’s only going to help down the road,” Grady said. “I’ve still got some guys out, and some guys had to step up to play in some roles. There were a lot of roles out here, special teams wise, that people had to play. Some people are still banged up a little bit, and I didn’t want to get them injured out there.”
Even with the centerpieces playing limited snaps, Brunswick’s Black Flag bounced back from a couple of poor games for the unit’s lofty standards.
After allowing 60 points over the past two weeks, the Pirates wouldn’t let the Panthers into the end zone until the fourth quarter when a receiver caught a deep pass over the outstretched arms of a reserve defensive back and took it the distance for a 60-yard score to cut the BHS lead to 37-10.
“They were really focused, and played hard,” Grady said. “They did a good job tackling and everything. That’s what we worked on.”
Backed up to its own 10-yard line following a penalty on the kick return, it took just three plays for Brunswick to go 90 yards — a 65-yard touchdown run from Johnson putting the final touches on a fourth straight standout performance by the Pirates’ offense.
The Pirates managed to put together three scoring drives of 90 or more yards in the contest, featuring a balanced attack that saw three running backs rush for 75 yards or more. Jamarious Towns ran for 79 yards and a score, Johnson had 77 yards and a score on the ground to go along with his fumble return touchdown, and Jayden Drayton had 76 rushing yards in addition to three catches for 58 receiving yards.
Quarterback J.R. Elkins finished 11-of-17 passing for 143 yards and two scores.
“Towns, Heck, Jayden, (Caleb Butler) caught a 2-point conversion, and he had a touchdown, I thought that was huge,” Grady said. “(Butler) has been doing a lot of the dirty work in the box, and I’m proud of him.”