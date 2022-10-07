The Pirates took the field Friday determined to pair a suddenly flaming hot offense together with their latent defensive dominance for a big region win at Glynn County Stadium.

Brunswick High (7-0, 3-0 Region 2-6A) did just that in scoring 30 unanswered points to open the game and cruising to a 44-10 victory over Lakeside Evans (3-3, 1-1).

