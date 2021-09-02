Three weeks into the regular season, Glynn Academy is still searching for its first victory as it hosts Winder-Barrow at Glynn County Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Terrors (0-1-1) aren’t concerned though; a transition to a new offense featuring numerous new faces was always going to be a process. They will look to take the next step in the evolution against the Bulldoggs (1-1).
It isn’t difficult to see the promise that lies ahead of the Glynn offense. Moving away from the run-heavy single wing, Terrors quarterback Tyler Devlin completed 7-of-11 attempts for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the opener against McIntosh County Academy, but the ground game failed to gain traction.
The following week, the script was flipped. The passing game struggled with Devlin harassed into a 2-of-12 performance against Camden before sitting out the second half to nurse an injury. Though Glynn Academy finished with just 54 passing yards, running back John Moody got loose in the second half and ran for 173 yards and a score.
Once the Terrors come together and get on the same page offensively, the flashes could become the norm.
“I think we’re making strides, we’re just not there yet,” said Glynn head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “There’s just things we’ve got to work on. It’s been a big change. We’ve got a lot of new kids doing new stuff. I knew that coming in, it was going to be a work in progress. We’ve just kind of got to stick with the program: Keep getting better.”
Winder-Barrow’s defense should provide an interesting test for Glynn Academy. The Bulldoggs’ strength on the defensive side lies along the line of scrimmage, where the team is big, strong and physical.
As last season’s matchup between Glynn and Winder-Barrow showed, the Bulldoggs can make it tough sledding for opponents on the ground. The Terrors were locked in a 14-14 tie on the road until now Louisville Cardinal T.J. Lewis broke free to score the game-winning touchdown on an electric 25-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Hidalgo and his staff are challenging their players to up the physicality on the field and push around defenders, but Glynn must also do its best to exploit a weaker point in the Winder-Barrow secondary.
“I think when you watch them play, on the backend, they’re not the most athletic team that we play, so we have to go in and make some plays downfield in the passing game,” Hidalgo said. “That requires the receivers to understand what we’re trying to do, and the quarterback to understand what we’re trying to do.
“We’ve kind of been on different pages sometimes. Sometimes the receiver runs the wrong route and the quarterback is left out to dry, and sometimes he reads the wrong thing. It’s a process.”
Between 6-foot-5 towers Tyson Rooks and David Prince on the outside, as well as the versatile Zech Ellis lining up in the slot, the Terrors have plenty of weapons in which to attack with in the passing game.
But the Glynn Academy offense isn’t the only unit looking to bounce back a bit after last week. Camden gashed Glynn’s defense to the tune of 533 rushing yards and five touchdowns with the final three scoring drives totaling just 10 plays.
Slowing the Winder-Barrow run will be bit of a different beast though. Defending Camden’s wing-T required extreme eye discipline. Winder-Barrow poses a more traditional matchup, often deploying a sniffer tight end to detach from the line and help create gaps in running power and inside zone.
“They’re big and physical, and they like to get downhill and run the football,” Hidalgo said. “That’s a concern for us because right now, we’ve got to do a better job defending the run. We have to get more physical and tackle better. We’re young in a lot of spots, and inexperienced in a lot of spots.”
Senior defensive lineman Taishaun Thomas is set to return to the Terrors’ lineup and bolster Glynn Academy’s presence on the line of scrimmage, where the game will likely be won or loss.
“I think the biggest thing that we have to be able to do is match them on the lines of scrimmage,” Hidalgo said. “Their lines of scrimmage are pretty good. We can’t get pushed around up there.”