Fourteen programs will square off in seven games over three days at Glynn County Stadium in six weeks for the inaugural Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic.

The brainchild of Glynn County athletic director Steve Waters, and made possible through partnerships with Baker’s Sports, Under Armour and Jacksonville news station WJXT, News4Jax, the classic has the potential to catapult south Georgia into the national spotlight.

More from this section

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

The added parking at Gould’s Inlet has helped turn the once sparsely visited area into a destination for those wanting to watch the sunrise. In the winter, when the sun rises farther north, it’s a much better point to watch than beaches closer to the village where the sun comes up over trees…