For the first time since joining the highest classification in the GISA, Frederica Academy was the best athletics program in the league.
Frederica captured the 2022 Drake Athletic Excellence Award for Class 3A, beating out 21 other athletic departments in a points system based on the respective finish by each sport. As a whole, Frederica athletics accumulated 68 points to edge second-place John Milledge’s total of 65.
“I’m so proud of all of our coaches; I’m so proud of all of our student athletes,” said Frederica athletic director Carl Nash. “I can’t tell you how blessed I am to be an athletic director for such a great group of people.
“I don’t know if it will happen again, but if it doesn’t, I can just say at least this particular year, we did everything we could to be the best at what we do. This is our reward.”
In the calculation for the Drake Award, points are awarded based on the order of finish in the state competition or state tournament with 10 points for first, eight for second, and so on.
Following Frederica’s second-place finish to John Milledge last year, Nash diligently tracked the athletic program’s progress throughout the school year.
The Knights earned 26 points in the fall, and another six during the winter, but it wasn’t until the spring came to an end with Frederica accumulating another 36 total points that Nash believed the school had a good chance to come out on top.
Even so, he was a bit shocked when Frederica was officially notified of its victory.
“it is such a prestigious award, and it’s the first time we’ve won it in 3A,” Nash said. “To me, it just shows how dedicated our coaches are to coach here. We have some outstanding coaches — I don’t think people understand how good our coaches are. We’re so lucky.”
Although Frederica didn’t make quite as many trips to the state finals this year as last, the athletic programs were solid performers across the board.
Baseball and girls basketball each picked up two points for state playoff appearances, and boys soccer, boys basketball and football were each awarded four points for advancing to the state quarterfinals.
Girls soccer and boys tennis both made it to their respective semifinal rounds, earning six points each towards Frederica’s total, while eight points were awarded to both the Knights’ boys cross country and golf teams for second-place finishes at their respective state tournaments.
The top point getters for Frederica: a pair of state championship teams in girls cross country and girls tennis, demonstrating the school’s commitment to every sport equally. Five girls sports were responsible for 32 of Frederica’s 68 total points.
“We had such a really strong senior class of female athletes, and those girls who were seniors this year really helped us bring up girls throughout the last four years in all our programs.” Nash said. “When I look at our female programs the next few years, they’re going to be strong just because the direction they went in the last few years with the strong female athletes we had this year like Ellie Runyan, Josie Brock, Merrill Been.
“You have amazing young female athletes who have carried on and taught the young girls what they need to do to be successful. To me, I think it just sends a message of our commitment to all of our student athletes.”
The athletic programs at Frederica Academy have been on a steady upswing over the last several years, hoisting eight state championships since 2016.
Nash doesn’t take any credit despite his role as athletic director, instead attributing the school’s success to a number of factors.
“Being close to the island has its advantages in many ways because it’s so beautiful here, and we do attract some good coaches here because of a lot of that,” Nash said. “But also, I think it’s because we have such a great school, really great people here, and our coaches just work extremely hard to not just teach the game or the sport that they’re coaching, but I also think they do a great job off the field, off the court, off the trails, off the diamond.
“They just do such a great job of being a mentor to all these kids, and our student-athletes are taught the right way.”
Even the outside support system for each student- athlete at Frederica Academy played a sizable role.
“I don’t know if we give enough credit to our parents sometimes because they’re the ones who have to pick their kids up from late practices, and they’re the ones who go out of town and watch all their contests,” Nash added. “They’re the ones who have to put up with the losses and the wins of their kids. It is difficult. Our parents go through a lot.”
Still, the award will be a feather in the cap of Nash, who consistently demonstrates his care for every aspect of the department. The former Chinese Basketball Association head coach frequents games and competitions for each sport as much as possible, noting his pride in the coaches and student-athletes under his direction.
While it will be Nash who accepts the Drake Award at the GISA’s annual conference July 18 on Jekyll Island, he is doing so as a vessel for those that made it possible.
“I tip this award to all of those coaches and to all of those student-athletes that we’ve had, not just this past year, but that we’ve had the last few years,” Nash said. “They just all worked extremely hard to be better at what they were doing.”