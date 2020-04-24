Coming off a disappointing season and a first-round playoff loss, Nate Hannum and the Glynn Academy baseball team felt it had something to prove.
Although the season lasted just 14 games, the Terrors’ baseball team demonstrated it was one of the region’s best, and Hannum earned himself an offer to play the sport on the next level at Belhaven University in Jackson, Miss. — an offer the senior chose to accept.
Glynn Academy finished 11-18 a season ago, just sneaking into the playoffs as the fourth seed in Region 2-6A to be swept by event state champions Heritage-Conyers. The Terrors had already surpassed their previous campaign’s win total when play came to an end March 12, sitting at 12-2 on the season.
The abrupt ending of the spring semester was a shock for players, Hannum included, but he’s also glad his team was able to go out on top.
“It couldn’t have ended any better,” Hannum said before amending his statement. “Well, it could have. The way it had to end, I would rather it be the way it did than us losing a lot.
“I feel like the way we ended, just because we were all building a family together and all the bonds were great, we just played like a team, unlike last year.”
Hannum himself played a large role in the Terrors’ turnaround.
In addition to his duties as the team’s starting shortstop, Hannum entered the season as one of Glynn Academy’s top three starting pitchers, and he was better than anyone could have expected.
Hannum went 3-0 on the year, recording a save and 23 strikeouts to seven walks over 24 innings while crafting a sparkling 0.583 ERA. It was a jump that not even Hannum expected.
“Honestly, I don’t know what exactly happened,” he said. “But at the end of junior year, when we started getting into summer ball and all that, something just clicked.
“I started throwing harder, everything just seemed natural. I was just more confident, so I feel like I just brought that into the season and it worked out for me.”
Hannum improved pitching also earned him offers from LaGrange College and the University of South Carolina-Beaufort, but a couple of Glynn Academy assistants played with the recruiting coordinator at Belhaven, and convinced him to make the trip to see Hannum up close.
“He actually came and watched the game before the last when we played Savannah Christian,” Hannum said. “I pitched, he saw me, saw me play some short too, and decided to offer me a roster spot for both short and pitching.
“Even though I never got to physically visit because of the virus, we did Zooms and stuff, and I felt like it was the right fit.”
Getting the start against Savannah Christian, Hannum threw 98 pitches over six innings, allowing just one run on nine hits — all of which were singles.
While Belhaven was sold on Hannum, the Blazers sold themselves to the righty by allowing him the opportunity to also remain at shortstop.
“Shortstop was a little iffy on whether I’d be able to play or not,” Hannum said. “I felt like I can do best at both, and if one doesn’t work out, then I have the other.”